Connectwise Names Mari-Frances Bentvelzen President, Revenue & Commercial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded role brings Global Sales, Partner Success, Professional Services, and Support under one leader accountable for the full partner lifecycle

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced that Mari-Frances Bentvelzen has been named President, Revenue & Commercial Operations, effective immediately. In the expanded role, Bentvelzen will lead the company's Global Sales organization while continuing to oversee Partner Success, Professional Services, Support, and the broader partner experience organization. She reports to Chief Executive Officer Manny Rivelo.

“Our partners don't experience ConnectWise as separate sales, onboarding, and support teams. They experience one company, and they judge us on outcomes,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise.“Mari-Frances has built high-performing teams, strengthened our partner relationships, and earned the trust of colleagues across the company. Bringing these organizations together under her leadership gives our partners a single, accountable team deeply focused on their growth.”

The appointment places every stage of a partner's relationship with ConnectWise under a single leader. That covers the first sales conversation, onboarding, adoption of the ConnectWise Platform, and renewal and expansion. With the AI-native ConnectWise Platform now generally available, the structure is designed to give partners one accountable organization for the results they see, and enables ConnectWise to respond to partner needs with greater speed and consistency.

“The partners who get the most from ConnectWise are the ones where sales, onboarding, and support work as one team from day one,” said Mari-Frances Bentvelzen, President, Revenue & Commercial Operations at ConnectWise. "We're accountable and focused on delivering exceptional partner outcomes.”

Bentvelzen initially joined ConnectWise as Chief Customer Officer and brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial strategy, customer success, and operations across SaaS, fintech, and enterprise software. She previously served as Chief Customer Officer at WEX, where she led an international team of more than 3,000 and directed initiatives to improve customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth across global markets. Prior to WEX, Bentvelzen was the General Manager & SVP of Global Go-to-Market at SAP Concur, where she led the Sales and Post Sales teams to record growth.

In her newly expanded role, Bentvelzen will focus on aligning the commercial organization around partner outcomes across acquisition, onboarding, adoption, retention, and expansion.

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise.com.

Media Contact

Kaileigh Higgins

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

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