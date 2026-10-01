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Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2026-10-01 09:17:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the“Company”) wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 October 2026, record date as of the 09 October 2026 & payment date is the 23 October 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.312300
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.289800
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.332700
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.307400
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.285900
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.119300
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.141100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.247200
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.237000
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.099200
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.121100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.128700
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.130800
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.299300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.176100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.181800
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.062100
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.186400
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.170000
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.246400
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.064100
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.134000
JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.259200
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 0.894900
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.998500
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.170600
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.868900
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.091300
JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.194500
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.105600
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.075500
JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.143100
JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.086200
JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.011100
JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.028500
JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.042300
JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.050700
JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.093400
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.102700
JPM Global ex US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000QC2YB58 0.101500
JPM Global Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000245C884 0.049500
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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