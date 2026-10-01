Yyforce Deploys Hospitality Service Robot At Aloft By Marriott Langkawi Pantai Tengah In Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YY Circle Malaysia-branded robot brings the Company's human-and-robot workforce approach into a hotel operating environment

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYFORCE Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYFORCE” or the“Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today announced the deployment of a YY Circle Malaysia-branded hospitality service robot at Aloft by Marriott Langkawi Pantai Tengah in Langkawi, Malaysia.

The deployment represents a practical application of YYForce's strategy to bring service robotics into hospitality environments, supporting hotel teams with technology designed to assist with routine operational tasks.

The hotel recently featured the robot on its social media account, introducing it as a new addition to its team and providing a visible example of service robotics being introduced into a guest-facing hospitality setting. A video of the robot's introduction is available on Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah's official LinkedIn page.

Supporting Hotel Teams Through Service Robotics

YYForce's approach combines human service capabilities with robotic assistance. By introducing robots into suitable workflows, the Company aims to help hospitality operators allocate employees' time more effectively while maintaining personal interaction with guests.

The Langkawi deployment provides an opportunity to assess how service robotics can fit into daily hotel operations. Relevant evaluation areas include task completion, reliability, staff adoption and guest feedback. These observations can help inform future deployment decisions and service improvements.

“Hospitality is built around people, and we see robotics as a practical way to support the teams who deliver that experience,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce.“Our focus is on bringing robots into real operating environments, understanding where they can add value, and developing solutions that work alongside employees. This deployment in Langkawi is a tangible step in that direction.”

Advancing YYForce's Human-and-Robot Workforce Strategy

YYForce is pursuing opportunities to integrate workforce services and robotics across hospitality and facility operations. Its approach focuses on identifying suitable tasks, introducing appropriate technology and evaluating operational results before expanding deployment.

The Company believes experience gained in hotel environments can help strengthen its understanding of customer requirements, implementation needs and ongoing service support.



About YYFORCE

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. Through its workforce technology and IFM businesses, YYForce provides workforce deployment, management and facility services solutions across multiple service industries.

The Company's workforce platform, YY Circle, supports workforce deployment and management across sectors including hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service industries. Within its IFM operations, YYForce combines frontline facility services with technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

YYForce's long-term strategy is centered on building an integrated future workforce ecosystem in which human workers, intelligent software, automation and robotics increasingly work together to deliver services more efficiently.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason Zhi Yong Phua

Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

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Piacente Financial Communications

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