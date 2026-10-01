Novonesis Completes Acquisition Of Microbiogen, Strengthening Its Yeast Capabilities
The acquisition adds advanced yeast-breeding expertise with a proven track record in bioethanol and broader potential across industries.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 1 – Novonesis today announced the completion of its acquisition of MicroBioGen, an Australian biotechnology company with leading scientific expertise in yeast strains for industrial applications and a proven track record in bioethanol. All regulatory approvals have been obtained, and the transaction has closed.
The acquisition builds on Novonesis' investment in MicroBioGen in 2013 and its existing 23% ownership stake, further strengthening a collaboration that has spanned more than a decade.
As a pure-play biology company, Novonesis draws on deep expertise in microbiology and industrial fermentation. MicroBioGen's advanced yeast-breeding capabilities complement this scientific foundation, creating opportunities to develop new biosolutions for customers across multiple industries.
Novonesis will continue to support MicroBioGen's existing partners and ensure continuity in its collaborations.
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