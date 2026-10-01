Challenged Athletes Foundation Receives Rings Of Gold Award From U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National honor celebrates CAF's role in developing athletes with physical disabilities, from early participation in sport to the Paralympic stage

San Diego, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) received its first Rings of Gold Program Award from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on September 24, recognizing its commitment to helping athletes with physical disabilities pursue their athletic and personal potential.

Established in 1996, the Rings of Gold Awards annually recognize an individual and a program dedicated to helping children develop their Olympic or Paralympic dreams and reach their highest athletic and personal potential. Presented at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Assembly, the honor aligns with CAF's commitment to supporting athlete development through adaptive sports equipment grants, training, mentorship, and opportunities to compete. By helping children access sport and supporting athletes as their skills and ambitions grow, CAF creates opportunities to build confidence, gain independence, and pursue goals that can extend to the Paralympic stage.

“Developing an athlete takes opportunity, resources and a community that believes in what's possible,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF co-founder.“For more than three decades, CAF has helped athletes access the equipment and support they need to get started, keep progressing, and discover how far they can go. Whether someone is learning a new sport or preparing to represent Team USA, that investment matters. Receiving our first Rings of Gold Award is an incredible recognition of the athletes, families, and supporters who make this work possible.”

CAF supports athlete development through grants for adaptive sports equipment, training, and competition expenses, alongside clinics, mentorship, and community programs. These resources help athletes build skills, gain experience, and pursue their individual goals, from recreational participation to elite competition, while gaining confidence, independence, and connections through sport.

Over 60% of U.S. Paralympic athletes have received CAF grant support during their athletic journeys, underscoring the organization's role in helping athletes access the resources needed to compete at the highest level. That support can begin with a first piece of adaptive equipment and continue as athletes develop their abilities and pursue new competitive opportunities.

With the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games on the horizon, CAF remains committed to expanding access to sport while strengthening opportunities for athletes who want to progress from participation to higher levels of competition.

For information about CAF's grants, programs, and ways to get involved, visit .

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. For more than three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

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CAF Honored with USOPC's 2026 Rings of Gold Program Award

CONTACT: Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570...