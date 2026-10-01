Giftify's Cardcash Deploys AI-Powered Customer Service Tools To Cut Response Times By More Than 90%

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the“Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that CardCash has cut average customer service response times by more than 90% across a support operation that handles approximately 5,000 tickets per month, without increasing overall staffing costs, through a series of AI-assisted customer service and operational improvements.

A key part of the initiative is a dynamic AI-powered customer service system that helps gather the information an agent needs before an inquiry reaches the support team. The system reviews each customer request, identifies information that may be missing and prompts the customer for relevant details. It can also retrieve available account or support information and help route the inquiry to the appropriate team.

This reduces unnecessary back-and-forth between customers and agents and allows the support team to address issues more quickly.

The improvements were led by Abe Nojowitz, Vice President of Operations at CardCash, and extend beyond AI. CardCash reallocated its existing customer service staffing across the week to match customer demand, preventing backlogs and evening out agent workload without adding headcount.

CardCash also carved out dedicated time for agents to follow up on unresolved inquiries, so open issues keep moving toward resolution instead of being overtaken by new requests, and completed a comprehensive review of its customer service macros, responses and templates for accuracy, consistency and efficiency.

“Together, AI and the operational changes we made have cut our response times by more than 90% without increasing staffing costs,” said Abe Nojowitz.“We looked at the entire customer service process and focused on removing the things that slow agents down. AI helps us collect better information before an inquiry reaches the team, while the operational changes make sure the right resources are available when customers need them.”

"AI is becoming part of how we run this business, and this is one more example of that focus translating into measurable results," said Ketan Thakker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. "We continue to look for practical ways to apply AI and other technology across CardCash, and we'll keep investing in the tools that make our operations more efficient as we build long-term value for our shareholders."

CardCash plans to continue investing in practical applications of AI and operational improvements that help its teams work more efficiently while delivering a better customer experience.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining, and entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses, and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail, and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. For more information, visit , , and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Giftify's future financial and operational performance, business strategy, and market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer spending patterns; competition in the gift card and restaurant deals markets; the Company's ability to maintain and expand relationships with merchants and corporate clients; the Company's ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the Company's liquidity and ability to raise additional capital; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company has identified substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in the accompanying Form 10-Q; see the Form 10-Q for further detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Giftify undertakes no obligation to update these statements or to explain the reasons why actual results may differ.

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