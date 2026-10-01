TB2 Aerospace Introduces Powered, Stackable Fuel And Water Pods For Distributed Military Logistics

TB2 Aerospace Stackable Fuel Pods

Fuel Pods Stacked

Company Delivers 25-Gallon Fuel Pods to the U.S. Marine Corps for Evaluation under the SPDRS Program as a Modern Alternative to Conventional Fuel Containers

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TB2 Aerospace, a manufacturer of universal docking and payload solutions for autonomous vehicles, today introduced a family of modular, stackable Pods with a patented integrated fuel transfer system designed to transform how military forces transport, store, and distribute water and petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POLs) in contested environments. Compatible with TB2 Aerospace's standardized Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) universal autonomous docking technology for transportation by DROPS-enabled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), ground vehicles (UGV), and surface vessels (USV), the Fuel Pods offer an effective modern alternative to 55-gallon drums and jerry cans that have been used for generations.Available in 25-, 75-, and 150-gallon capacities, TB2 Aerospace recently delivered two 25-gallon Fuel Pods to the U.S. Marine Corps for evaluation in connection with the Self Support Portable Distributed Refueling System (SPDRS) program, which aims to provide Marine units and isolated sites with the means to extend the range and operating time of vehicles, equipment, and weapons systems.“Military logistics operations have long needed a safer, more flexible way to carry water and fuel to where they are needed in dangerous, contested environments,” said TB2 Aerospace Founder and CEO Hank Scott.“Fixed refueling points, fuel convoys, and Forward Arming and Refueling Points (FARP) are increasingly vulnerable in modern conflict. We are changing the way warfighters move fuel around the battlefield. Stackable, DROPS-enabled Fuel Pods can replace a largely manual process with a modular solution that crewed or autonomous uncrewed vehicles can transport. They provide commanders with a mobile, interoperable, and safer solution for distributed sustainment and logistics operations.”The Pods' modular design and integrated pump and transfer system allow water or POLs to move between stacked Pods using the patented vertical fuel transfer system, which allows operators to draw from multiple containers through a single connection. Larger Fuel Pods incorporate D1 fuel nozzles and pumps designed to provide the pressure needed to refuel military helicopters and can be used to operate a FARP. A Fuel Pod can also be integrated with a dock mounted on a crewed or uncrewed vehicle, allowing it to feed fuel into the vehicle's fuel system to supplement its onboard capacity.Key capabilities of TB2 Aerospace's water and fuel Pods:.Modular 25-, 75-, and 150-gallon capacities.Stackable for additional capacity and flexible, modular deployment.Patented integrated fuel transfer system for pressurized liquid transfer between stacked Pods.Configurations for fuel or water transport and distribution.Standardized interface compatible with DROPS-enabled UAVs, UGVs, and USVs for autonomous transport and mission flexibility.Integration with tactical vehicles to supplement onboard fuel capacityAbout TB2 AerospaceTB2 Aerospace designs and manufactures universal, interoperable capture systems and payload Pods that turn any unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) into multi-mission capable systems. TB2's standardized, drone-agnostic Drone Recharging Operational Payload System (DROPS) multi-mission payload system and flexible DROPS-enabled cargo Pods automate and simplify the process of locating, identifying, capturing, delivering, and recovering a variety of payloads – without human intervention – eliminating a critical barrier to the effectiveness and wider adoption of autonomous vehicles in support of defense, commercial logistics, and first responder operations. For more information, please visit .

John Sommerfield

TB2 Aerospace

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TB2 Aerospace Introduces Powered, Stackable Fuel and Water Pods for Distributed Military Logistics News Provided By TB2 Aerospace October 01, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry



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