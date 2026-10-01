Inoapps And TMX Group Partner To Bring Deterministic AI To Oracle Customers

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Inoapps secures exclusive rights to TMX Group's THEA deterministic AI, accelerating its vision for trusted enterprise AI across Oracle applications

- Andy Bird, CEO and Founder, InoappsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inoapps, a global Oracle-only partner, today announced a strategic partnership with TMX Group Ventures that will bring a new generation of deterministic artificial intelligence capabilities to Oracle customers worldwide.The agreement grants Inoapps exclusive rights to commercialize TMX Group's proprietary THEA deterministic AI platform across the Oracle ecosystem, creating a powerful foundation for the next phase of Inoapps' AI strategy. Built on Oracle Infrastructure Cloud (OCI). Under the agreement, Inoapps becomes the exclusive route to market for THEA within the Oracle applications and technology ecosystem.The partnership marks a significant milestone in Inoapps' AI journey, following the launch of iASK for JDE at INFOCUS. THEA's deterministic engine powers iASK and will bring the same trust, accuracy, and efficiency to the next generation of Inoapps AI solutions.Introducing deterministic AI for enterprise decision-makingTHEA is a deterministic cognitive engine built to deliver traceable, explainable, and verified outcomes.The technology combines corpus intelligence, reasoning capabilities, and cryptographic receipt generation to provide evidence of the question asked, the answer provided, and the decision path used to reach a conclusion. This creates a level of transparency and auditability particularly suited to enterprise environments where accuracy, trust, and compliance are essential.By combining deterministic reasoning with enterprise knowledge structures, Inoapps believes organizations can move beyond experimentation and begin deploying AI at scale across mission-critical business processes.Trusted AI for Oracle customersAs organizations increasingly seek to deploy AI while maintaining control of their data, the partnership places security, governance, and transparency at the center of the solution.The agreement establishes architecture that prioritizes:Deployed in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)Logically isolated customer environments and knowledge storesStrong data isolationExplainable AI that has traceable, evidence-backed answers and decision pathsDeterministic decision-makingProtection of customer and end-client dataPrivate, encrypted connectivity to approved enterprise systemsAccelerating the Inoapps AI visionThe partnership significantly expands Inoapps AI portfolio and supports the company's ambition to create an integrated AI platform for Oracle customers.The agreement includes access to a growing range of AI solutions, including:THEA deterministic cognitive engineDecision PhysicsMatrixStrike decision intelligenceGlyphMath research and mathematical reasoning engineMeta Intelligence OSAutomated Growth EngineOutcome as a ServiceGap in the Matrix engagement platformUnlimited Conversions marketing intelligence suiteThese technologies will complement and accelerate Inoapps' existing AI initiatives, enabling customers to gain more value from Oracle ERP, SCM, HCM, EPM, JD Edwards, EBS and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure investments.iAsk for Business: The next evolution of enterprise knowledgeA key area of collaboration will be the continued development iAsk for Business, a co-developed product that connects enterprise systems into a single natural-language intelligence layer.Business Brain is designed to connect sources such as:SharePointIntranetsCRM systemsService management platformsLearning systemsFinancial reporting environmentsBusiness intelligence applicationsThe result is a single trusted source of enterprise knowledge that allows employees to ask questions in natural language and receive contextual, evidence-backed answers across multiple business systems.Andy Bird, CEO of Inoapps"This partnership represents a major step forward in our AI strategy and our commitment to helping Oracle customers harness AI responsibly and effectively. For many organizations, the challenge is not simply accessing AI; it is trusting it. Deterministic AI introduces a new level of transparency, traceability and confidence. By combining THEA with our Oracle expertise, industry knowledge and customer relationships, we believe we can help organizations move beyond experimentation and realize real business value from AI. This is about creating AI that enterprises can trust.”Martin Lucas, CEO, TMX Group Ventures"We created THEA to address one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise AI today: confidence in outcomes. Through this partnership, Inoapps brings world-class Oracle expertise, a strong global customer base, and a proven track record of delivering transformational business outcomes. Together, we have an opportunity to redefine how AI is applied within enterprise applications and business operations."Building the future of the intelligent enterpriseThe announcement builds upon Inoapps' broader vision of becoming an AI-powered business transformation partner. Over the coming months, Inoapps will expand its portfolio of AI-enabled offerings. The company expects the first customer deployments based on the new platform to begin shortly, with a roadmap that includes Business Brain, Marketing Mothership, the extension of iAsk to EBS and Fusion, and a new generation of Oracle-focused AI solutions.About InoappsInoapps is an Oracle-exclusive partner and Oracle's Managed Services Partner of the Year 2025, helping organizations modernize and maximize the value of their Oracle investments. With 450+ certified consultants across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Inoapps delivers end-to-end Oracle solutions, from implementation and cloud migration to managed services and ongoing optimization across a broad range of industries. Inoapps is a Cloud Service Provider, SOC1 and SOC2 certified. For more information, visitAbout TMX Group VenturesTMX Group Ventures PTE LTD is the creator of THEA, a deterministic artificial intelligence platform designed to provide explainable, verifiable, and auditable AI outcomes for enterprise environments. The company focuses on trusted AI technologies that enable organizations to deploy artificial intelligence with confidence, transparency, and control. For more information, visit

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Inoapps and TMX Group partner to bring deterministic AI to Oracle customers News Provided By The Marketing Blender October 01, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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