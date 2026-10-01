Marion County Well Owners: Check These Parts Before Replacing A Well Pump

Emergency Well Tank Replacement Ocala Florida

Emergency Well Repair Service in Marion Florida

Dunnellon well company says switches, capacitors, and pressure tanks cause many no-water calls. 24/7 service with no after-hours surcharges.

- Chad, Owner and Lead Technician, Topside Well ServiceDUNNELLON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Topside Well Service, a family-owned well company based in Dunnellon, is encouraging Marion County homeowners to get a full diagnosis before agreeing to replace a well pump. According to owner and lead technician Chad, many of the "dead pump" calls the company answers trace back to a smaller, less expensive part.When a home on a private well loses water pressure or runs dry, the pump is usually the first thing people suspect. Replacing a submersible pump means pulling it out of the well, which is one of the more expensive repairs a homeowner can face. In many cases the real cause is above ground.Parts Topside technicians check first include:Pressure switch: worn or burned contacts can stop the pump from turning on even when the pump itself is fine.Capacitor and control box: on many submersible systems, a failed start capacitor or control box component keeps the pump from starting.Pressure tank: a waterlogged tank or failed bladder makes the pump short cycle, which causes pressure swings and wears the pump out early.Electrical supply: a tripped breaker, loose wiring, or a damaged connection can look exactly like a failed pump."Many pump 'failures' are actually a switch, a capacitor, or a tank. We find the real problem, and fix it for far less," said Chad, owner and lead technician at Topside Well Service.Topside's process is simple: diagnose the whole water system, explain what is wrong in plain terms, and give the homeowner a firm price before any work starts. If the pump does need to be replaced, the company handles pump pulls and replacement, pressure tank replacement, pressure switch repair, and constant pressure systems.Signs it is time to call a well technician:No water at any faucetPressure that surges or drops while water is runningThe pressure switch clicks but the pump does not startThe pump turns on and off every few secondsAir spitting from faucetsLosing water does not wait for business hours, so Topside runs a 24/7 emergency line and does not add surcharges for nights, weekends, or holidays. The company serves all of Marion County, including Ocala, Dunnellon, Belleview, Summerfield, Silver Springs, Citra, The Villages, McIntosh, Reddick, Fort McCoy, Weirsdale, Ocklawaha, and Sparr. It also services wells on horse properties, where an outage affects livestock as well as the household.Homeowners looking for well pump repair in Marion County can call Topside Well Service at (352) 247-2220 or visit topsidewellservice.About Topside Well ServiceTopside Well Service is a family-owned residential well company based in Dunnellon, Florida, serving homeowners across Marion County since 2021. Services include well pump repair and replacement, pressure tank and pressure switch repair, water system diagnostics, annual maintenance, horse property well service, constant pressure systems, and 24/7 emergency service.

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Topside Well Service

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Marion County Well Owners: Check These Parts Before Replacing a Well Pump News Provided By Topside Well Service October 01, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Waste Management



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