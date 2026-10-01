Blooio Launches As A Messaging Service Provider For Apple Messages For Business

Blooio and Apple Messages, with the line“Apple Messages for Business is now here.”

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Brands can now offer their customers guided, conversational experiences, from the first hello to a completed order and payment inside Apple Messages.

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blooio today announced its launch as a Messaging Service Provider for Apple Messages for Business. Blooio now enables brands to connect with their customers through Apple Messages, giving people a familiar, branded, conversational way to get answers, make choices, and complete tasks such as browsing options, booking a time, and paying without leaving the conversation or downloading an app.

About the launch

Blooio provides brands with everything needed to go live on Apple Messages for Business: the messaging platform, AI agent integrations, streamlined brand approvals, the API, interactive experiences, and connections to the systems brands already use.

Customers get a conversation that fits naturally into how they already communicate. It is guided, responsive, and always available to pick back up where they left off.

Full support for the channel's interactive features

Blooio supports Apple Messages for Business at feature parity, so brands can build complete conversations rather than plain back and forth text. Supported capabilities include:

- Business Invitations: send customers a branded invitation to engage in Messages

- List Pickers and Time Pickers: let customers choose from menus and options or select an available time, right in the thread.

- Quick Replies: one tap responses that keep conversations moving.

- Forms and Authentication: securely collect details and let customers sign in when needed.

- Apple Pay: complete a purchase or payment inside the conversation.

- Rich links, images and attachments, tapbacks, and typing indicators: conversations that feel natural and modern.

- AI assisted automation with live agent handoff: automation answers common requests and routes to a person when that is the better fit.

How brands benefit

With Blooio, brands meet customers in one of the most used experiences on the iPhone and turn conversations into action. Through a single trusted provider, brands gain deeper engagement, faster resolution, and the ability to guide a customer all the way from a question to a completed order, with the platform, automation, and back-end integrations handled for them.

How customers on Apple devices benefit

For people messaging brands on their Apple devices, starting a conversation is as easy as sending a text. The conversation lives in Apple Messages, so it is familiar and convenient, and it stays there whenever they want to return. Conversations are handled securely within Apple's infrastructure, and customers stay in control of when and how they engage.

David Harvey

Blooio

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+ +1 (669) 288-4999

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Blooio Launches as a Messaging Service Provider for Apple Messages for Business News Provided By Blooio October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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