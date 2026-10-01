The Game Aisle Has Something Missing: Faith-Based Games Made For Actually Having Fun

KultureGames brings faith and fun to every gathering

With six in ten U.S. adults identifying as Christian, KultureGames is building for a surprisingly underserved space in modern play.

- Yinka AgbiATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walk through most game and toy aisles and there are products built around nearly every interest, fandom and stage of life. But one of America's largest faith communities remains surprisingly difficult to find represented in modern play.According to Pew Research Center's latest Religious Landscape Study, 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christian. Yet Christian families and communities looking for contemporary games rooted in their faith often encounter a much narrower selection, particularly outside traditional Christian retail.Kulture Company has spent years quietly building in that gap. Through KultureGames, the company has developed a growing collection of Christian games designed not simply to teach Scripture, but to create the same laughter, competition, conversation and connection people expect from any great game night.“We never wanted Christian games to feel like the educational option you bring out because you think you should,” said Yinka Agbi, Founder & Chief Creator of Kulture Company.“They should be games people genuinely want to play. Faith is already part of how millions of families and communities connect. We wanted to create products that reflected that.”That philosophy is reflected across KultureGames' Christian titles. Get ChurchED is Christian karaoke meets charades, a fast-paced party game of singing, acting and explaining, while Christian Culture uses conversation cards to spark discussions about God, faith and everyday life. The broader collection includes games exploring Scripture and biblical figures, playful formats like voting games, and titles designed for different stages of life, from children and youth to singles and couples.The response suggests the appetite is there. Across its Christian games, KultureGames has earned thousands of customer reviews and consistently strong ratings. Christian Culture alone has received more than 1,000 five-star reviews across sales channels, while Get ChurchED has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Amazon.Those reviews also point to something beyond the ratings themselves: people are bringing the games into very different kinds of spaces. They are being played at family gatherings and game nights, Bible studies and church groups, among couples and friends, and across generations.Yet KultureGames' experience building the category has also exposed a disconnect. The company has heard a similar response from multiple retailers, from specialty stores to larger national retailers: they like the products, but they do not carry faith-based games.For Agbi, that has been difficult to reconcile with the size of the audience. Six in ten U.S. adults identify as Christian, and KultureGames' own experience, including thousands of customer reviews across its Christian titles, points to an active consumer market for products that bring faith into everyday play.“We've had retailers tell us they love what we're creating, but that they simply don't carry Christian or faith-based games,” said Agbi.“I understand that every retailer has to make decisions about what fits their assortment. But when such a large part of the population identifies as Christian, I think there's a real opportunity to ask whether the game aisle reflects the people shopping it.”For Kulture Company, the experience points to a larger opportunity in the games and toys industry. Faith plays an important role in the identities, relationships and everyday lives of millions of consumers. Yet modern games designed around those experiences remain a relatively small part of the broader game aisle. And within the category, faith-based products have often been associated primarily with Bible knowledge or traditional educational formats.KultureGames sees room for something broader: products that can strengthen faith or spark meaningful conversations while still competing for the same thing every other game wants, a place at game night.“Christian consumers shouldn't have to choose between something that reflects their faith and something that's actually fun,” said Agbi.“There is room for both.”That philosophy has shaped the variety within KultureGames' Christian collection. Some games are loud and competitive. Others are built for deeper conversations. Some explore Scripture and biblical figures, while others create opportunities for children to engage with faith in ways designed for their age.Together, they reflect a belief that faith-based play does not have to look or feel like one particular thing.As Kulture Company continues expanding across games and toys, the company sees Christian play as an area with significant room for creativity, particularly as families look for products that reflect not only how they entertain themselves, but also the values and identities that matter to them.For Agbi, the opportunity is also personal. As a Christian herself, creating games that help people connect with one another while engaging with their faith is an extension of something that has long been part of her own life.“Some of our games will have you laughing until you can barely finish your turn, and others might open up conversations about faith that you may not have had otherwise,” said Agbi.“Both matter. Play gives us an incredible way to bring people together, and faith can be part of that joy.”KultureGames' Christian games are available at KultureGames.About Kulture CompanyKulture Company is the company behind KultureGames and Kulture Toys, creating culturally rooted games and toys designed to build confidence, curiosity and connection through play. Its products have reached customers in more than 45 countries, with more than 200,000 products shipped worldwide. Through games, toys and storytelling, Kulture Company creates products that help people celebrate what makes them unique, discover the world around them and connect with others.

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The Game Aisle Has Something Missing: Faith-Based Games Made for Actually Having Fun News Provided By Kulture Company October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, Retail



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