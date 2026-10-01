HEIS Becomes Forequence, Building The Intelligence Layer For The Human Systems Powering Enterprise

HEIS is now Forequence

As artificial intelligence accelerates the speed of business, Forequence is building a new category of enterprise intelligence

- Dr Tina ElinwaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HEIS Technologies today announced that HEIS is becoming Forequence, marking the next chapter in the company's mission to make one of the most consequential-and historically invisible-forces inside modern organizations measurable: human energy.For decades, companies have built sophisticated systems to measure capital, customers, technology, productivity, operations and risk.Yet the human systems carrying all of that complexity have remained largely unmeasured.Forequence exists to change that.The company is building an enterprise intelligence layer that detects emerging organizational strain signals and converts them into decision-grade intelligence leaders can act on-revealing where capacity pressure and execution risk are accumulating before they become expensive business failures.This is not another employee engagement platform. It is not another annual survey. And it is not a system designed simply to tell organizations, after the fact, that their people are exhausted.Forequence is built around a different question:What if organizations could see human strain forming before the consequence arrived?That question has become increasingly urgent as artificial intelligence transforms the pace, density and demands of work.AI is accelerating decision-making, transformation cycles and expectations for output. Organizations are asking people to absorb new technologies, restructurings, operating models and performance demands simultaneously.But acceleration has a hidden dependency:Human capacity.“We are entering an era in which companies will have extraordinary intelligence about their technology and almost no comparable intelligence about the human systems responsible for making that technology valuable,” said Dr. Tina Elinwa, Founder of Forequence.“That gap is becoming too consequential to ignore. In the age of AI, human energy becomes infrastructure.”HEIS began with a foundational thesis: human energy depletion inside organizations could be measured.Forequence expands that thesis into a broader enterprise intelligence category built around signal detection, intervention and continuous measurement.Its technology is designed to surface patterns across areas including psychological safety, performance pressure, cognitive load, recovery, organizational capacity and decision fatigue-helping leadership teams understand not simply how employees feel, but where strain is concentrating, what it threatens and what should happen next.The platform also includes an intervention intelligence layer that translates emerging signals into actions leaders can take to reduce pressure, restore capacity and monitor whether conditions improve.The need is already visible in the data.The Rise 1 Million Global Leadership Energy & Burnout Study, involving more than 3,000 leaders across 65 countries, found that:82.4% believe human energy depletion should be considered a strategic and fiduciary risk by boards.Yet 98.7% said their organizations have never measured or quantified it.And 95.4% said they would trust a system capable of measuring human energy ethically, either outright or with appropriate conditions.Together, the findings expose a striking enterprise contradiction:Leaders increasingly recognize the risk. Almost no one is measuring it.Forequence is being built for that gap.The platform is designed for mission-critical periods when organizational human systems come under exceptional pressure-including major AI adoption, restructuring, ERP implementation, enterprise transformation, rapid growth, leadership transition and post-merger integration.Instead of discovering months later that a transformation was undermined by overloaded teams, deteriorating recovery, slower decisions or mounting pressure concentration, Forequence is designed to surface those conditions while leaders still have time to change the outcome.The name Forequence reflects that philosophy: seeing the pattern before the consequence.The rebrand signals the company's evolution from a measurement system into a broader platform, research and intelligence ecosystem focused on the measurement and sustainability of human capacity at enterprise scale.“Some categories are created because someone invents a new piece of software,” Elinwa said.“Others emerge because the world changes enough that an old blind spot becomes impossible to defend. We believe this is one of those moments.”The future of work cannot only be about making machines more intelligent.It must also be about becoming more intelligent about the humans carrying the work.Forequence is building for the moment before the consequence.About ForequenceForequence is an enterprise intelligence company building the measurement infrastructure for human energy and organizational strain.Its platform detects emerging organizational strain signals and turns them into decision-grade intelligence leaders can act on, before capacity pressure and execution risk become attrition, financial loss or operational failure.

Dr. Tina Elinwa

Forequence

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HEIS Becomes Forequence, Building the Intelligence Layer for the Human Systems Powering Enterprise News Provided By Forequence October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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