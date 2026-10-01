'Breath, Body, And Mind': Navigate Stress And Change, Improve Performance

Breath, Body, and Mind: The Peaceful Warrior's Guide to Mindful Health, Resilience and Optimal Performance

George Pitagorsky draws on 50 years of meditation and business leadership to offer simple practices for self-awareness, clarity, and optimal performance.

- George PitagorskyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Self-Aware Living has released Breath, Body, and Mind: The Peaceful Warrior's Guide to Mindful Health, Resilience, and Optimal Performance by George Pitagorsky.The book provides a framework and practical techniques for managing stress, sustaining health, and developing self-awareness-the ability to notice what is happening in your breath, body, and mind as it happens. Pitagorsky applies these skills to optimal performance in leadership, project management, relationships, and everyday life. He writes from more than 50 years of meditation and mind-body practice, combined with a career in business, organizational leadership, project management, coaching, and teaching.“We already have what we need to become more responsive and less reactive,” says Pitagorsky.“The challenge is learning to access it when we are under pressure.”The book offers short, practical breath, body, and posture-awareness exercises, including The Breather, designed to be used anywhere, anytime. It also includes a 7-Day Starter Experience to help readers use the practice in daily life.Breath, Body, and Mind is written for leaders, managers, and anyone who wants to feel healthier, steadier, and more effective when facing pressure, change, conflict, and uncertainty.It is part of Pitagorsky's broader Peaceful Warrior's Path program, an approach to bringing self-awareness, mindfulness, and skillful action into everyday life. It builds on his 2025 book, The Peaceful Warrior's Path, and his earlier works on managing expectations, conflict, and project management.AvailabilityBreath, Body, and Mind was published September 15, 2026, by Self-Aware Living and is available in paperback (ISBN 978-0-9899613-2-5) and e-book (ISBN 978-0-9899613-3-2) from Amazon. Review copies and interviews are available on request.About George PitagorskyOver a career spanning more than 50 years, George Pitagorsky co-founded Software Design Associates and People and Solutions, served as a senior advisor to IIL as a project management thought leader, and was CIO at the New York City Department of Education. He has managed projects and programs, coached executives and professionals, and developed learning programs and software. He shows how to apply meditation, mindfulness, systems thinking, breath and body practices to the challenges of daily life. He is the author of five books and the creator of the Peaceful Warrior's Path program.Media ContactGeorge Pitagorsky, Self-Aware Living... +1 917-821-3034

George Pitagorsky

Self-Aware Living

+1 917-821-3034

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'Breath, Body, and Mind': Navigate Stress and Change, Improve Performance News Provided By Self-Aware Living October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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