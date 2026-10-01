Botcopy Expands Public-Sector AI Platform With Repeatable Infrastructure For Agentic Service Delivery

Dustin Dye, CEO, Botcopy

Adds 44 prebuilt applications (200+ by mid-2027), an accessible portal for ADA deadline readiness, and TrueQ analytics to show savings and reduce adoption risk.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Botcopy today announced a major evolution of its public-sector AI platform, bringing together the tools required to launch, run, and continuously improve AI-powered citizen services into a single system. The expanded platform is designed to make automated customer service practical and affordable for state and local agencies. By using prebuilt tools rather than custom software, agencies can solve complex support challenges faster, lower call center costs, and reduce technical risk.Botcopy runs directly within each customer's secure cloud environment, allowing central IT teams to automate complex public services while maintaining full control over security and data. As a Google Cloud partner, the company supports more than eight statewide initiatives in collaboration with Google Cloud Public Sector, while TrueQ integrates directly with Gemini Enterprise. Botcopy also supports public-sector procurement through Google Cloud Marketplace and NASPO purchasing channels.Botcopy's mission is to move automated tools beyond simply answering basic questions and into completing full service requests end-to-end. The platform handles routine tasks ranging from permit applications and SNAP benefits to unemployment claims, address updates, accessible document processing, and appointment scheduling - guiding residents smoothly from initial contact through resolution.The updated platform centers on the following three main areas.Accessible Digital Front Door:Botcopy acts as the modern front door for agency web portals, making automated services easily accessible across websites, mobile apps, phone systems, and live support chat.The platform simplifies connections between complex backend databases and existing support systems, ensuring residents experience a smooth transition when moving between automated help and human agents.To help agencies prepare for upcoming federal guidelines, Botcopy meets WCAG 2.2 AA web accessibility standards, surpassing the current federal requirement of WCAG 2.1 AA. This allows central IT agencies to deploy a single, unified accessibility standard across all web portals while reducing administrative overhead ahead of state and local compliance deadlines.By detecting where residents get stuck or confused during routine forms, Botcopy provides real-time guidance to help users complete tasks on their own. This smooth self-service experience cuts down on abandoned applications and reduces unnecessary call volume to live help centers, delivering clear operational savings.Public Sector AI Agent Marketplace:To eliminate multi-month development timelines and expensive custom coding, Botcopy launched its Marketplace of AI Agents for the public sector with 44 prebuilt service applications, expanding to more than 200 by Q2 2027. Built on Google Cloud, the marketplace offers ready-to-use digital assistants capable of handling specialized tasks out of the box.The marketplace features prebuilt solutions covering motor vehicles, benefits eligibility, unemployment insurance, taxation, licensing, and payment processing. Agencies can combine native Botcopy tools with turnkey applications from industry partners, including:. TTEC Digital: Leading partner involvement with over 40 approved service applications.. ID: Secure identity verification and automated password reset workflows.. Twilio: Real-time chat translation, SMS text alerts, and email notifications.. Quantum Metric: Experience context from behavioral analytics and user feedback to reveal digital friction.TrueQ Performance Tracking and Cost Analysis:TrueQ is Botcopy's reporting module integrated directly with Google's Gemini Enterprise. Addressing the risk of launching software without operational visibility, TrueQ works in two distinct phases:1. Pre-Deployment Analysis: TrueQ analyzes existing call center operations to identify bottlenecks, calculate call costs, and pinpoint where automated help will deliver the highest return on investment before any software is put into use.2. Post-Deployment Health: Once services are live, TrueQ tracks performance, generates instant operational statistics, and gives teams a clear, data-backed look at cost savings and customer satisfaction.Together, these three pillars help agencies deploy proven service patterns, ensure web compliance, and measure clear financial ROI without heavy custom coding.Public-sector organizations can explore the applications at botcopy/marketplace or request a complimentary TrueQ assessment at....About Botcopy:Botcopy is a modern platform for customer engagement that connects state governments, enterprise institutions, and public sector agencies to advanced AI infrastructure. Operating directly within each client's secure cloud environment, Botcopy delivers compliant, accessible, and practical automated solutions that streamline contact center operations and save money.Botcopy supports more than eight statewide initiatives and works across the Google Cloud ecosystem to help organizations move from AI pilots to scalable, end-to-end service delivery.

Rob Lubow (Rob@Botcopy)

Botcopy

+1 773-206-5284

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Botcopy Expands Public-Sector AI Platform with Repeatable Infrastructure for Agentic Service Delivery News Provided By Botcopy October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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