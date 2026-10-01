Calbee America Expands Portfolio For Today's Evolving C-Store Shopper

Calbee, Inc. (“Calbee”)

Calbee's Products for the Convenience Store Shopper

New Offerings Support Growth Across the Convenience Channel

- Karen Bradley, director of alternative channels at Calbee America, Inc. FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calbee America is strengthening its c-store strategy with a snack portfolio built for today's convenience shopper, combining established favorites and new innovations designed to give retailers more ways to meet changing consumer preferences. Anchored by Harvest Snaps, the company's better-for-you brand made with real veggies to deliver protein and fiber, and Calbee's globally inspired offerings, the latest launches span nutritious choices, bold tastes, and craveable taste while helping drive trial and repeat purchase..Harvest Snaps Bonus Bags (1.76-2.3oz bags with 30% more free!) – Offered in Lightly Salted, Tomato Basil, and White Cheddar Baked Veggie Snacks, along with Crunchy Loops Sour Cream & Onion, each features green peas or red lentils as the #1 ingredient and avocado oil..Harvest Snaps Veggie Straws (2.12oz bags) – Available in Sea Salt, Zesty Ranch and Sweet 'n Spicy, the light, crispy straws are made with yellow peas as the #1 ingredient and avocado oil..Harvest Snaps Cheese Puffs (1.36oz bags) – Also made with yellow peas as the #1 ingredient and avocado oil, Cheddar & Sour Cream and White Cheddar Jalapeño flavors bring bold, savory crunch and real-veggie nutrition to a poppable snack..Calbee Asian Style Chips (2.3oz bags) – Inspired by iconic Asian dishes and flavors, this one-of-a-kind potato chip lineup includes new Japanese-Style Tonkotsu Ramen, Umami Salt, Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot, Thai-Style Yellow Curry, and Korean-Style Spicy BBQ.These new products build on Calbee America's existing c-store collection, which includes Calbee staples such as Shrimp Chips and Takoyaki Ball, along with the full lineup of Harvest Snaps Baked Veggie Snacks and Crunchy Loops.“Our strategy is centered on giving convenience retailers more ways to meet the evolving expectations of their shoppers,” said Karen Bradley, director of alternative channels at Calbee America, Inc.“That means offering our customers a range of snack options, from veggie-forward puffed snacks featuring meaningful nutrition to Asian inspired flavors for adventurous palates.”Calbee and Harvest Snaps products are available to c-store operators nationwide. For more information, email....About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan's largest snack company1, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica, HarvestSnaps, and co/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

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Calbee America Expands Portfolio for Today's Evolving C-Store Shopper News Provided By Reach Public Relations October 01, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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