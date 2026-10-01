Etihad Rail: Parkin To Manage Parking Spaces In Dubai Station As Per New Partnership

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Passengers on board Etihad Rail trains will experience a more seamless and efficient parking experiences at the four stations that opened so far, thanks to a new strategic partnership between the Etihad Rail company, Q Mobility and Parkin.

As per the first phase of the deal, which provides commuters with smart parking management solutions across the Etihad Rail station network, Q Mobility will operate the vehicle parking facilities at the Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah stations, while Parkin will operate the vehicle parking facilities at the Dubai station.

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The unified parking management across Etihad Rail's station network will guarantee secure, convenient digital payment options, the three companied announced on Thursday, October 1.

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On September 30, the Etihad Rail network expanded further with the opening of two stations, Al Yalayis in Dubai and Sharjah's first station in Al Dhaid. The emirate will open its second station in March 2027.

'Sustainable, smart mobility'

In comments on the partnership, Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said: "Our partnership with Q Mobility and Parkin facilitates access to our stations through passenger-centric parking solutions and enhances mobility options to and from stations as our network expands"

"By operating the parking facilities at Etihad Rail's Dubai station, we will deploy our digital solutions to simplify access and payment, enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless parking experience for rail passengers," Mohamed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin stated. From his par, Mohamed Husain Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility, said: "We look forward to working with Etihad Rail and Parkin to develop an integrated parking management model across the station network, improve operational efficiency, enhance the user experience, and support sustainable and smart mobility”.

Parking at Etihad Rail stations

Car parking is available at all Etihad Rail stations, but parking fees vary by station, entry time and parking duration. No parking ticket or advance booking is required. Etihad Rail has advised passengers to allow enough time to park and make their way to the station before their train departs. Parking services are subject to the applicable parking provider's terms and conditions.

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