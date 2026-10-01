Indian Ambassador Meets Injured Flydubai Pilot's Family In Dubai, Assures Full Support

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Indian ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal has met with the family of Captain Smith Machchar in Dubai. Machchar was injured in an altercation on board a flydubai plane on Wednesday, September 30.

The diplomat confirmed that he visited the UAE expat's family in an interview with Indian news channel DD. "I have met with Captain Smit's wife, his brother and other members of the family in Dubai today,” he said on Thursday.“I have reassured them of government of India's full support to ensure the wellbeing and welfare of Captain Smit.”

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The Indian pilot has has emerged as the central figure in one of the most dramatic aviation security incidents in recent Middle Eastern history, after sustaining injuries during an altercation in the deck of a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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Mittal added that the Indian missions are in touch with local UAE authorities who have assured full support. Investigations are ongoing into the incident where a dispute broke out on FlyDubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah confirmed on Wednesday that Machchhar was injured in the incident and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Indian media have reported that he underwent surgery and is in a stable condition. The flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the incident.

Deepak Mittal further added that India was“proud of its brave son” for demonstrating“great bravery and courage in an exemplary manner”.

Captain Smit has over 13 years of commercial flying experience on the Boeing 737 fleet, including extensive service as a line training captain, with approximately 9,750 flying hours.

Meanwhile, the UAE Attorney-General said authorities are investigating whether the incident“was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”.

Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the incident. In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is“monitoring” the situation.

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