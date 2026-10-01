Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh Takes Swipe At Anubrata Mondal After Trinamool Office Vandalised In Birbhum

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) A day after the office of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal was vandalised in his presence, West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh took a swipe at Mondal on Thursday by saying that the "tiger has now turned into a cat", indirectly referring to him becoming politically irrelevant after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state following the recent state Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Speaking to media persons, Ghosh said, "Politics is like this. Some people are sometimes up and some are sometimes down. If someone gets power, they have to use it properly. Power was misused during the Trinamool Congress era. People have suffered. They (Trinamool Congress leaders) will get the results for their misdeeds."

He also added that no revenge can be taken with the help of violence.

On Wednesday night, Mondal, who was once held a strong influence in the politics in Birbhum district, went to the Trinamool Congress office in Birbhum district's Suri.

At that time, three youths vandalised the Trinamool Congress office with thick wood and sticks.

Mondal was seated on his chair inside the party office when the youths ransacked his office and even threatened him for his past atrocities.

They said that they were not affiliated with any political party. However, they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan while the police took them away.

Reacting to several youths vandalizing Mondal's party office, Dilip Ghosh said, "Jai Shri Ram is not the slogan of the BJP. Every person in India can say 'Jai Shri Ram'. The administration can say who did it. I don't think 'Kesto' (Anubrata Mondal) suffered any serious injuries. But it is true that once the "tiger of Birbhum has turned into a cat now"."

Although Mondal did not suffer any major injuries in Wednesday's incident, it is known that he suffered minor injuries on his face.

After receiving the news of the incident, the police immediately arrested the three youths who were later released on Thursday morning.

Commenting on vandalising of Mondal's party office, Dilip Ghosh said, "I could not hold any meeting in Birbhum for 10 years. The police did not give permission. Once they gave permission by mistake. That time, water was pumped from another place and poured into the meeting ground. We (BJP) came to power in the state after the recent Assembly polls. We received the most votes in Birbhum. People will not forget everything overnight. But we have to maintain peace and develop Bengal."

On Wednesday, Anubrata Mondal went to his Trinamool office in Suri for the first time after the Assembly election results were announced earlier this year.

He visited the Trinamool party office near the Suri Old Bus stand to inspect the situation and talk to the local leadership there.

Since Mondal did not file a case regarding the incident, the police released the three youths on Thursday morning.