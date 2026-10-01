Why Is CPI(M) Disturbed When Congress Protests Against BJP? CM Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday questioned why the CPI(M) in Kerala was becoming disturbed when the Congress and its affiliated organisations were holding protests against the BJP.

The Youth Congress had organised the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP, which the Congress alleges is attempting to undermine the electoral process in the country.

“When the Congress and its affiliated organisations are protesting against the BJP, why is the CPI(M) in Kerala becoming disturbed? Why does the CPI(M) feel threatened when the Congress is strongly taking on the Sangh Parivar?” the Chief Minister asked.

He alleged that the violent incidents reported in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night took place with the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership and were part of a deliberate move.

According to CM Satheesan, SFI activists deliberately created a provocation during the Youth Congress protest.

He alleged that beer bottles and stones were thrown at Youth Congress workers.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP and Yuva Morcha had been attempting for the past few days to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

He said Wednesday night's incidents involving SFI and CPI(M) workers in Thiruvananthapuram were a continuation of such attempts.

CM Satheesan further alleged that the developments had once again shown that the CPI(M) and the BJP were acting in a similar manner.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the Kerala government would not permit violence or attempts to create an atmosphere of unrest in the state.

“Strong action will be taken if anyone tries to create an atmosphere of unrest,” he said.

He warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful life of the people would have to face strict legal action.

The statement comes amid a series of political protests and clashes in the state involving workers of the Congress, BJP and CPI(M)-linked organisations.

The Chief Minister said maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of people remained the responsibility of the government and that no organisation would be allowed to take the law into its own hands.