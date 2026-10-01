Assam: Akhil Gogoi Launches Indefinite Agitation Over Pending Flood Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has announced an indefinite statewide agitation from October 2, accusing the Assam government of failing to meet its October 1 deadline for disbursing financial assistance to flood-affected families.

Gogoi said the agitation would begin on Gandhi Jayanti and continue until the government fulfils its commitments to flood victims and ensures that eligible families receive the promised relief.

The deadline was announced at a public rally organised at Chachal Dharna Ground in Guwahati on September 23.

Protesters had demanded immediate financial assistance for flood-hit families, as well as a long-term compensation package for those who suffered substantial losses.

Gogoi claimed that between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts had yet to receive the promised interim assistance of Rs 15,000.

He further alleged that flood victims in Sivasagar and Charaideo had not received an additional Rs 10,000 special assistance announced for areas severely affected by the floods.

The Raijor Dal leader is also demanding Rs 10 lakh in compensation for every family that suffered major losses in the floods across the four districts.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi highlighted what he described as the continuing hardships faced by flood-affected families, including those who remain displaced and have not received adequate financial support.

“The government's deadline has passed, leaving nearly half of the flood victims empty-handed,” Gogoi said while announcing the proposed agitation.

He said the movement would remain democratic and continue until flood victims' demands were addressed.

Gogoi maintained that the agitation would not be withdrawn until all eligible flood-affected families received the financial assistance his party is demanding.

The announcement comes amid continuing political debate in Assam over flood management, rehabilitation and compensation for affected families.

According to Gogoi, the Assam government had set October 1 as the target for completing the disbursement of relief assistance.

The state government has not yet responded to the Raijor Dal leader's latest allegations about pending payments or his claim that a significant proportion of affected families still lack the promised assistance.