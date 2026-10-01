Bengal: NSG Conducts Counter-Terror Drill On Vande Bharat At Howrah Station

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a joint counter-terrorism (CT) mock drill at Howrah railway station on the intervening night of September 28-29.

The 29 Special Composite Group, NSG, based in Kolkata, conducted the exercise in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), West Bengal Police and the state fire services.

It involved a simulated terrorist incident aboard a Vande Bharat Express. The commandos secured the station, boarded the train and neutralised the“threat”.

This is the first such drill at the important station involving the Vande Bharat Express.

The exercise aimed to enhance inter-agency coordination, validate response mechanisms, and strengthen operational preparedness to handle a CT contingency effectively in a critical railway environment, officials said.

The realistic drill allowed participating agencies to practice coordinated response, information-sharing, and execution of assigned responsibilities under a simulated crisis scenario, they said.

“While the RPF and state police are the first responders during a situation involving a train or railway premises, the NSG is called in when situations go beyond their control,” an official said.

He added that absolute coordination is required in such circumstances and that these exercises help build Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to follow during emergencies.

The commandos from the NSG Hub in Kolkata hold drills at several locations, including hotels, malls, high-rise offices, factories and metro stations.

Such exercises help personnel learn the layout of premises, which becomes extremely useful when tackling a crisis.

During the drill at Howrah station, the NSG got a first-hand feel of the station premises and the interiors of the recently introduced Vande Bharat trains.

The official said this helps in proper planning during emergencies and saves lives.

In addition to its dog squad, the NSG used bomb-detection robots and other high-tech equipment during the drill.

“The exercise reaffirmed the commitment of all participating agencies towards maintaining a swift, coordinated and effective response to counter-terrorism contingencies and strengthening the security of critical transportation infrastructure,” the official added.