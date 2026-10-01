Meghalaya Police Deploys 1,500 Personnel For HM Amit Shah Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 1 (IANS) Meghalaya Police has put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Shillong on October 4 and 5 to present the prestigious Presidential Colours to the state police force, officials said on Thursday.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters that detailed preparations were complete for the Union Home Minister's visit, with traffic management emerging as the primary challenge for the authorities.

“Traffic is the biggest concern,” Syiem said, adding that the police had planned meticulously to ensure smooth vehicle movement while causing minimal inconvenience to the public.

He said the SP (Traffic) would issue advisories informing commuters about routes to avoid and the timings of traffic restrictions during VIP movement.

The police have also prepared an extensive security plan covering the routes and venues associated with the visit.

“About 1,500 personnel will be deployed here, and everything is in place,” Syiem said, adding that tactical teams and personnel from different units had also been brought in as part of the security arrangements.

Officials said the deployment would cover key locations and movement corridors linked to the Home Minister's programme.

Shah's visit is significant for the Meghalaya Police as he is scheduled to present the Presidential Colours to the force during a formal ceremony in Shillong.

The Presidential Colours are among the highest honours that can be conferred on a police or military organisation in recognition of distinguished service.

Syiem described the honour as a source of pride and achievement for the Meghalaya Police, noting that the force is among the few police organisations in the Northeast to have received the distinction.

He attributed the recognition to the sacrifice, integrity, and dedication of police personnel in discharging their duties.

Syiem said the Meghalaya Police would continue working towards improving professionalism and service delivery while maintaining integrity in policing.

Authorities are expected to issue detailed traffic advisories ahead of the visit to help commuters plan their journeys and minimise disruption.

With a large security deployment planned across Shillong, police have urged the public to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with personnel deployed for the Home Minister's programme.

The Presidential Colours ceremony is expected to be a major event for the Meghalaya Police and will mark a significant occasion for the force.