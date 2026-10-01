Zeenat Aman Shares Glimpses Of Jaisalmer While Filming For Her Secret Project

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman seems to be enamoured by the beauty of Jaisalmer. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to the city.

The post featured the actress soaking in the beauty of Rajasthani architecture, and enjoying the scenic views.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared that she is in Jaisalmer to shoot for a project, the details of which she chose to keep under the wraps.

She wrote,“Jaisalmer is quite something. I've been spending some time here, filming a project I'm not at liberty to talk about just yet. It's been a challenging shoot for everyone involved, but the joys of being an actor, you spend a certain amount of time making something and then have to pretend you know nothing about it! What I can share are a few glimpses from between takes and days off. And what a place to find yourself in. Golden sandstone, beautiful gardens and that particular quiet of Rajasthan”.

She further mentioned,“After so many years on film sets, I've learnt that it isn't always the scenes you remember. Sometimes it's the place, the light, a view from a window, or a quiet moment between takes. I have a feeling I'll remember this place for a long time. Until I'm permitted to tell you more, here's a little Jaisalmer. For now, the rest will have to remain a secret”.

Earlier, the veteran Bollywood diva spoke about her evolved fashion choices, sharing that she now prefers a more demure style over the mini skirts, halter tops and stilettos she once embraced.

Zeenat, who established herself as one of the most glamorous actresses of her time, took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from her new photoshoot and how her“old lady dressing” has also pushed her stylists to get more creative.

She wrote in the comment section,“Bye-bye, plunging necklines and sleeveless tops and hems that rise above the knee and torturous high heels”.

She shared that she is naturally more demure when it comes to her outfits.