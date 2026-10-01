Maha: NCP (SP) Joins Shiv Sena UBT-MNS March Against ECI

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) will participate in the protest march organised by the Thackeray cousins against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 4 in Mumbai.

State party president Shashikant Shinde shared this information on Thursday. Shinde stated that party office-bearers, workers and supporters would join the march in large numbers.

The October 4 march has been organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and it will proceed from the Richardson and Cruddas company premises in Byculla to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Following a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar held detailed discussions.

Sharad Pawar has instructed all party workers to participate in the upcoming march with full strength. Accordingly, Shinde announced that office-bearers and workers would take to the streets in the public interest during the grand march on October 4 without carrying any party flags.

He also mentioned that on October 5, memorandums would be submitted to the administration across the state to draw attention to the severe drought situation in Maharashtra.

He further added that an urgent meeting of key office-bearers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane had been convened to prepare for the march.

Shinde said it had become difficult to protest through democratic means in the state and the country.

“Whenever a stand is taken against the government's anti-people policies, state machinery is used to unleash repression, and the concerned individual is defamed,” he said, adding that the party would participate in all upcoming protest marches and that office-bearers and workers would join the October 4 march without carrying party flags.

Shinde further said the government had not yet fulfilled the promises made regarding the Maratha reservation.

Although Manoj Jarange Patil granted the government a three-month deadline, the government took action over the past month to pressure him. Such pressure tactics are dangerous for democracy, he added.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray, accompanied by Uddhav Thackeray, said at a press conference on Tuesday that concerns over EVM manipulation and electoral malpractices had been raised consistently for years.

“Back in 2017-18, I met several political leaders regarding these issues. This march stands against the humiliation of voters and the subversion of our electoral integrity,” he said, adding that whatever they had to say would be delivered directly from the stage on October 4.

Emphasising that the demonstration transcends individual party politics, the Thackeray cousins laid down strict guidelines for participants.

They said neither the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) nor Shiv Sena (UBT) would carry party flags or banners. All marchers would carry only the Indian National Flag (Tricolour) to underscore the fight for democracy and the Constitution.

Rather than sending formal letters, the leadership will personally call all opposition parties to invite them to join the movement, Raj Thackeray said.

He added that leaders from ruling parties who oppose the poll panel's functioning are also welcome on stage.