Punjab Completes 99.21 Pc Of SIR Electoral Roll Revision: CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab is nearing completion, with 99.21 per cent of the work done across the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra said Thursday.

She said eight districts -- Moga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), Mansa, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla -- have completed the exercise.

A total of 55 of the 117 Assembly constituencies have also completed the process.

To ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral roll and to facilitate electors, the CEO said booth-level officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued. Hearings or document submissions are still pending.

They will collect the requisite documents directly from electors instead of calling them to offices for hearings.

“This arrangement will save electors from visiting the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for personal hearings and submission of documents, wherever applicable,” she said.

Further, camps are being held over the coming weekend to facilitate electors where some pendency remains.

Help desks have also been established at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state to assist electors and address their queries and concerns relating to the electoral roll.

Mitra said the CEO's office, in coordination with the entire election machinery, is working to ensure the process is completed smoothly, transparently, and on time.

She appealed to all electors to fully cooperate with BLOs and other election officials and provide the required documents and information, wherever needed, to help complete the process on time.