Assam CMO Directs Convoys Not To Obstruct Ambulances

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday reiterated strict instructions to district commissioners and senior superintendents of police to ensure that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy does not obstruct ambulances, emergency vehicles or inconvenience the general public, officials said.

The fresh directive follows Wednesday's incident in Silchar, where an ambulance carrying a patient was reportedly stopped to clear the way for the Chief Minister's convoy.

Four police personnel were subsequently suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

Sarma apologised to the patient and the family after the incident and described the episode as“unacceptable”.

In an order issued by the CMO, district authorities were reminded that clear instructions were already in place to ensure the uninterrupted movement of ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles during VIP movements.

The order emphasised that emergency vehicles should not be stopped or delayed under any circumstances because of VIP convoy arrangements.

It further directed officials responsible for traffic management to ensure that emergency vehicles receive unhindered passage at all times.

If necessary, the Chief Minister's convoy must be halted to allow an ambulance, fire tender or police response vehicle to pass without delay.

The CMO also instructed authorities to ensure that traffic arrangements for the Chief Minister's movement do not disrupt regular traffic or inconvenience commuters.

Officers in charge have been asked to personally monitor compliance with the directions and ensure accountability in case of any violation.

In another significant instruction, the Chief Minister's convoy size has been restricted to the minimum number of vehicles required for security and essential operational purposes.

Ministers, MLAs, government officials and other dignitaries attending programmes alongside the Chief Minister have also been directed not to join or travel with his convoy.

Their vehicles must either reach the venue beforehand or proceed separately after the Chief Minister's convoy has passed.

The CMO said the directions constitute standing instructions and have been circulated to subordinate officers for strict compliance.

“Any deviation shall be viewed very seriously,” the order stated.