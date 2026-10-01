NSO Kicks Off Survey On Corporate Sector Capex Plans

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The National Statistics Office (NSO ) is conducting the Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions (CAPEX 2026) from October to December, to generate comprehensive and timely information on capital expenditure undertaken and planned by large private corporate sector enterprises, thereby providing important inputs for understanding emerging investment trends in the Indian economy, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The primary objective of the CAPEX Survey is to collect information on capital expenditure undertaken in the recent financial years, provisional capital expenditure in the current financial year, and investment intentions for the forthcoming financial year. The information covers capital expenditure across different asset groups and industries, along with aspects relating to investment strategy, objectives and sources of financing.

The survey covers selected large private corporate sector enterprises from different sectors of the economy. The survey frame is prepared using information relating to active enterprises registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), subject to prescribed eligibility and turnover criteria. The survey is conducted under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

Data are collected through a dedicated and secure web portal, enabling enterprises to self-compile and submit their responses online. The portal provides facilities to assist respondents in understanding the questionnaire, concepts and definitions. The present survey also provides supporting digital resources, including an instruction manual and video guide for portal navigation and self-reporting.

Earlier, the National Statistical Office conducted the inaugural Forward-Looking Survey on Private Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions (CAPEX 2024) between November 2024 and January 2025.

From this first ever CAPEX survey, the results show that during 2024-25 among the principal activity categories, 'manufacturing' accounts for the largest share of aggregate expenditure (43.8 per cent). This is followed by 'information and communication' with 15.6 per cent and 'transportation and storage' at 14 per cent.