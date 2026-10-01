Working Visit By His Excellency Oluwatosin Anthony Ogunjimie, Vice-President Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, To The Gambia



H.E. Oluwatosin Anthony OGUNJIMI, Vice-President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), concluded his working mission to the Republic of The Gambia on Tuesday, 29 September 2026. This first working visit to The Gambia featured a series of institutional engagements, meetings with ECOWAS structures, visits to development projects, and discussions focused on peace, security and conflict prevention in the region.

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A First Encagement Focused on ECOWAS Institutional Presence in The Gambia

On Monday, 28 September, the first official day of the mission, the Vice-President began his programme with a visit to the ECOWAS Permanent Mission Delegation in The Gambia. The visit provided an opportunity to exchange with the leadership and staff of the representation on ECOWAS activities in The Gambia, key issues being followed at the national level, as well as the challenges and opportunities related to strengthening the Organisation's presence and visibility in the country. The Vice-President subsequently visited the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA), where he was briefed on the activities of the regional institution and its contribution to advancing ECOWAS objectives in the area of competition.

Concrete Achievements of the Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund for Gambian Communities

The afternoon of 28 September was devoted to a field visit to several achievements of the ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund (RSDF). Accompanied by implementation partners, notably GAMWORKS, the Vice-President visited several project sites to directly assess the results of investments made for the benefit of Gambian communities. The visit began at the GAMWORKS office, where the Vice-President received a presentation on the RSDF programme in The Gambia, followed by discussions with the teams and a question-and-answer session.

The delegation then proceeded to the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI), where the Vice-President was welcomed by the management and the entire student body before visiting the facilities and reviewing the achievements of the Institute. The visit continued at the Fish Smoking Complex, where the Vice-President met with women beneficiaries and toured the facilities. This visit highlighted the impact of RSDF interventions on the beneficiaries' economic activities and on improving their working conditions. Through these visits, the Vice-President was able to witness first-hand the tangible impact of ECOWAS investments in strengthening the resilience and socio-economic development of communities.

High-Level Dialogue with the Gambian Authorities

On Tuesday, 29 September, the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Mohammed BS JALLOW, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia. The meeting provided an important opportunity for discussions on relations between ECOWAS and The Gambia, as well as shared priorities in the areas of development, regional peace and security.

The Vice-President subsequently attended the launch of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Policy 2026–2035, held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center. The high-level ceremony was attended by H.E. the Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia, the Ambassador of the European Union to The Gambia, and the Ambassador of Germany to The Gambia.

A Special Tribute to the ECOMIG Forces

On the afternoon of 29 September, the Vice-President paid a special visit to the troops of the 11th Nigerian Army Contingent deployed in The Gambia under ECOMIG. The visit was an important opportunity to recognise the forces engaged in the regional mission in support of peace and stability in The Gambia. The Vice-President interacted with the members of the contingent and commended their commitment and contribution to the collective efforts of ECOWAS to promote peace and security across the Community.

Conflict Prevention at the Heart of the Mission's Conclusion

The mission concluded on 29 September with a visit to the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Centre in The Gambia. This final engagement enabled the Vice-President to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms and systems established to monitor developments that could affect peace and stability, as well as national and regional early warning and response capacities. The visit gave the mission a particularly coherent dimension by linking the development interventions of the Regional Stabilisation and Development Fund with ECOWAS efforts in the areas of conflict prevention, peace and regional security.

A Mission Focused on Proximity and Action

At the conclusion of the mission, the Vice-President's visit to The Gambia highlighted the diversity of ECOWAS interventions in the country: institutional presence, community development and resilience, regional cooperation, peace support, early warning and conflict prevention.

The mission also provided an opportunity to strengthen dialogue with the Gambian authorities, ECOWAS structures, implementation partners and stakeholders directly engaged on the ground.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).