Kenya: Partnerships Through Strategic Engagement

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strengthening defence cooperation, professional engagement and military-to-military relations formed the focus of a courtesy call by the Commander of the French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), Brigadier General Olivier Poncet, on the Commander Kenya Air Force (KAF), Major General Bernard Waliaula, at KAF Headquarters, Moi Air Base, on 30 September 2026.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the two commanders to discuss matters of mutual interest and review areas of existing cooperation between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the French Forces in Djibouti.

The discussions underscored the importance of sustained professional interaction, military-to-military exchanges and sharing of experiences in strengthening institutional relationships, professional knowledge and mutual understanding.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both forces to maintaining strong professional ties and advancing cooperation through continued dialogue and collaboration in support of shared security interests.

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