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Digi MARK Expands Practical Digital Marketing Training Opportunities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - October 1, 2026: DiGi MARK, a digital marketing training institute based in Jabalpur, continues to provide structured and practical learning opportunities for students, professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and aspiring digital marketers.
The institute offers a comprehensive digital marketing course in Jabalpur designed around a“Learn To Earn” approach. The curriculum covers major areas of digital marketing, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), content marketing, blogging, affiliate marketing, email marketing, YouTube marketing, freelancing, WordPress, and performance marketing.
DiGi MARK also focuses on practical exposure through live projects, industry-oriented tools, and AI-integrated digital marketing techniques. The institute states that its advanced program is guided by a Google-certified trainer and experienced faculty members.
The digital marketing training in Jabalpur is available for learners with different professional backgrounds. Students and fresh graduates can develop job-oriented skills, while working professionals and entrepreneurs can apply digital marketing techniques to their professional or business activities. The institute also provides courses focused on freelancing and online earning skills.
As a digital marketing institute in Jabalpur, DiGi MARK provides both online and classroom learning options. Its SEO program, for example, includes keyword research, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, technical SEO, local SEO, competitor analysis, SEO tools, reporting, and AI-assisted techniques.
DiGi MARK also highlights career support and job assistance for eligible learners. Its website features examples of students placed in digital marketing roles, along with testimonials describing practical training and live-project-based learning.
With its focus on practical education, industry tools, AI-integrated techniques, and career-oriented learning, DiGi MARK aims to help learners build relevant digital marketing skills and explore opportunities in employment, freelancing, and entrepreneurship.
About DiGi MARK
DiGi MARK is a digital marketing training institute in Jabalpur offering courses based on a“Learn To Earn” structure. Its training portfolio includes SEO, SEM, SMM, blogging, graphic design, affiliate marketing, YouTube marketing, content writing, freelancing, WordPress development, email marketing, and performance marketing. The institute's head office is located at 921, Sneh Nagar Road, Labour Chowk, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh – 482002.
Website:
Phone: 7024642408
Email:...itute
The institute offers a comprehensive digital marketing course in Jabalpur designed around a“Learn To Earn” approach. The curriculum covers major areas of digital marketing, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), content marketing, blogging, affiliate marketing, email marketing, YouTube marketing, freelancing, WordPress, and performance marketing.
DiGi MARK also focuses on practical exposure through live projects, industry-oriented tools, and AI-integrated digital marketing techniques. The institute states that its advanced program is guided by a Google-certified trainer and experienced faculty members.
The digital marketing training in Jabalpur is available for learners with different professional backgrounds. Students and fresh graduates can develop job-oriented skills, while working professionals and entrepreneurs can apply digital marketing techniques to their professional or business activities. The institute also provides courses focused on freelancing and online earning skills.
As a digital marketing institute in Jabalpur, DiGi MARK provides both online and classroom learning options. Its SEO program, for example, includes keyword research, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, technical SEO, local SEO, competitor analysis, SEO tools, reporting, and AI-assisted techniques.
DiGi MARK also highlights career support and job assistance for eligible learners. Its website features examples of students placed in digital marketing roles, along with testimonials describing practical training and live-project-based learning.
With its focus on practical education, industry tools, AI-integrated techniques, and career-oriented learning, DiGi MARK aims to help learners build relevant digital marketing skills and explore opportunities in employment, freelancing, and entrepreneurship.
About DiGi MARK
DiGi MARK is a digital marketing training institute in Jabalpur offering courses based on a“Learn To Earn” structure. Its training portfolio includes SEO, SEM, SMM, blogging, graphic design, affiliate marketing, YouTube marketing, content writing, freelancing, WordPress development, email marketing, and performance marketing. The institute's head office is located at 921, Sneh Nagar Road, Labour Chowk, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh – 482002.
Website:
Phone: 7024642408
Email:...itute
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