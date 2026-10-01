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SJ Auctioneers' Online-Only Estate Silverware, Toys, Decor & Glass Art Auction Is Set For Sunday, October 18Th
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brooklyn, NY, USA, October 1, 2026 -- Outstanding sterling silver flatware sets and individual pieces will take center stage in SJ Auctioneers' online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor & Glass Art auction slated for Sunday, October 18th, beginning promptly at 6pm Eastern time. Of the 20 expected top lots, fully 15 are sterling silver, a category for which SJ Auctioneers has become rather famous.
The auction, with 281 quality lots, is live now, on LiveAuctioneers. The catalog is filled with world-famous artists, designers and silversmiths, names such as Kirk, Alexander Macrae, Buccellati, Pampaloni, Gorham, David Webb, Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, International Sterling, Marco Bicego, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nintendo, Herend, Disney, Dinky, Mojo Lesney, Limoges, Steuben, Baccarat, Lalique, Cartier, ST DuPont, and many others.
The sterling silver category will be led by a set of 12 early Kirk repousse goblets in perfect, immaculate condition, carrying 1886-1924 marks, with no monogram and weighing a total 84 ozt. (estimate: $15,000-$18,000); a seven-piece English sterling silver coffee and tea service with silver-plated tray, made circa 1856 by Alexander Macrae of London and retailed by Hunt & Roskell, successors to Storr & Mortimer, the service weighing a total of 100.44 ozt. and housed in a fitted oak canteen (estimate: $10,000-$12,000); and a Buccellati (Italy) 40-piece flatware set for eight in the Milano pattern, all in a wooden case (estimate: $10,000-$12,000).
Additional silver pieces will feature a large 20th or 21st century Pampaloni (Italy) sterling silver footed gallery tray (or waiter), having reeded bands and rising on ball feet, 203⁄4 inches by 141⁄4 inches, weighing 85.95 ozt. (estimate: $9,000-$10,000); a Gorham coin silver soup tureen made circa 1856-1860, 141⁄2 inches long, with both ends featuring detailed cast demon heads, weighing 77.75 ozt. and in nice crisp condition (estimate: $8,700-$8,800); and a set of eight Tiffany & Co. blue dot bouillon cups with original saucers by Lenox, plus liners, all marked and in very nice condition (estimate: $3,500-$5,000).
Jewelry – another category that has attracted much bidder attention to SJ Auctioneers – will include a David Webb 18K gold, platinum and diamond“Scape” pendant necklace from the Motif Collection, 16 inches long and adjustable (estimate: $6,000-$7,000); a dazzling pair of David Yurman 18K yellow gold cushion stud diamond earrings, stamped“DY 750,” in excellent condition with the original box (estimate: $3,700-$4,000); and a Marco Biego (Italy) onyx boule pendant necklace from the Africa Collection, 16 inches long and featuring a fine gold chain with a lobster enclosure (estimate: $1,500-$1,800).
Vintage game sets will showcase a Louis Vuitton pegboard game (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); a limited-edition Gucci Mahjong tile game set, brand-new and complete and designed for four players age 17 and up (estimate: $900-$1,100); and a Nintendo Aladdin Deck Enhancer NES with a bundle of seven games, plus the original box (estimate: $500-$1,000).
Herend porcelain pieces (made in Hungary) are visually striking and make for wonderful pieces of home décor. Examples up for bid include a rust fishnet bunny rabbit, 12 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); an adorable set showing three girls playing guitar dressed in blue, pink and green, all three colors of the Deryne (Mrs. Dery or Lady Dery) collection, each figure 81⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); and a green cobra figurine statuette, about 4 inches tall (estimate: $450-$500).
Decorative items continue with a vintage Limoges (France) Castel porcelain vase (or urn) with 22K gold accents, about 15 inches tall, featuring a deep cobalt blue glaze and showcasing a neoclassical“courting couple” scene on the front (estimate: $750-$800); a Steuben signed pair of aurene decorative candlesticks, each one a little more than 8 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); and a Japanese sterling silver angel fish sculpture by Takehiko, nicely housed in a display case (estimate: $600-$750).
Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers:
SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to....
To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor & Glass Art auction slated for Sunday, October 18th, beginning promptly at 6pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
The auction, with 281 quality lots, is live now, on LiveAuctioneers. The catalog is filled with world-famous artists, designers and silversmiths, names such as Kirk, Alexander Macrae, Buccellati, Pampaloni, Gorham, David Webb, Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, International Sterling, Marco Bicego, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nintendo, Herend, Disney, Dinky, Mojo Lesney, Limoges, Steuben, Baccarat, Lalique, Cartier, ST DuPont, and many others.
The sterling silver category will be led by a set of 12 early Kirk repousse goblets in perfect, immaculate condition, carrying 1886-1924 marks, with no monogram and weighing a total 84 ozt. (estimate: $15,000-$18,000); a seven-piece English sterling silver coffee and tea service with silver-plated tray, made circa 1856 by Alexander Macrae of London and retailed by Hunt & Roskell, successors to Storr & Mortimer, the service weighing a total of 100.44 ozt. and housed in a fitted oak canteen (estimate: $10,000-$12,000); and a Buccellati (Italy) 40-piece flatware set for eight in the Milano pattern, all in a wooden case (estimate: $10,000-$12,000).
Additional silver pieces will feature a large 20th or 21st century Pampaloni (Italy) sterling silver footed gallery tray (or waiter), having reeded bands and rising on ball feet, 203⁄4 inches by 141⁄4 inches, weighing 85.95 ozt. (estimate: $9,000-$10,000); a Gorham coin silver soup tureen made circa 1856-1860, 141⁄2 inches long, with both ends featuring detailed cast demon heads, weighing 77.75 ozt. and in nice crisp condition (estimate: $8,700-$8,800); and a set of eight Tiffany & Co. blue dot bouillon cups with original saucers by Lenox, plus liners, all marked and in very nice condition (estimate: $3,500-$5,000).
Jewelry – another category that has attracted much bidder attention to SJ Auctioneers – will include a David Webb 18K gold, platinum and diamond“Scape” pendant necklace from the Motif Collection, 16 inches long and adjustable (estimate: $6,000-$7,000); a dazzling pair of David Yurman 18K yellow gold cushion stud diamond earrings, stamped“DY 750,” in excellent condition with the original box (estimate: $3,700-$4,000); and a Marco Biego (Italy) onyx boule pendant necklace from the Africa Collection, 16 inches long and featuring a fine gold chain with a lobster enclosure (estimate: $1,500-$1,800).
Vintage game sets will showcase a Louis Vuitton pegboard game (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); a limited-edition Gucci Mahjong tile game set, brand-new and complete and designed for four players age 17 and up (estimate: $900-$1,100); and a Nintendo Aladdin Deck Enhancer NES with a bundle of seven games, plus the original box (estimate: $500-$1,000).
Herend porcelain pieces (made in Hungary) are visually striking and make for wonderful pieces of home décor. Examples up for bid include a rust fishnet bunny rabbit, 12 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); an adorable set showing three girls playing guitar dressed in blue, pink and green, all three colors of the Deryne (Mrs. Dery or Lady Dery) collection, each figure 81⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); and a green cobra figurine statuette, about 4 inches tall (estimate: $450-$500).
Decorative items continue with a vintage Limoges (France) Castel porcelain vase (or urn) with 22K gold accents, about 15 inches tall, featuring a deep cobalt blue glaze and showcasing a neoclassical“courting couple” scene on the front (estimate: $750-$800); a Steuben signed pair of aurene decorative candlesticks, each one a little more than 8 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); and a Japanese sterling silver angel fish sculpture by Takehiko, nicely housed in a display case (estimate: $600-$750).
Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers:
SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to....
To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor & Glass Art auction slated for Sunday, October 18th, beginning promptly at 6pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
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