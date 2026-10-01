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Payoneer Renews Partnership With Etsy Through 2029
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 01, 2026 - Payoneer (Nasdaq: PAYO), the global financial technology company powering business growth across borders, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, through 2029, helping sellers on Etsy around the world access their earnings and manage their businesses across borders.
Since launching together in 2023, Payoneer and Etsy have enabled tens of thousands of sellers to receive cross-border payouts and grow their businesses globally. Under the three-year agreement, Payoneer will remain a strategic payments partner to sellers on Etsy across 16 markets in Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East.
For small businesses in these markets, global customers represent a major growth opportunity, but receiving and managing earnings across borders can still be challenging. With Payoneer on Etsy Payments, Etsy's payments platform, sellers in these markets have been able to transact securely and seamlessly across borders.
For sellers operating in volatile markets, the partnership is essential. "When local market conditions can change literally overnight, access to the global market and reliable international partners make it possible to keep moving forward," said Maksym Gopanchuk, founder of Ukraine-based KGUmusic and MG Leather Work, which sells handcrafted leather accessories on Etsy worldwide. "Etsy helps our brands reach customers across different countries, while Payoneer provides the payment infrastructure that makes our international sales possible."
"Small businesses are increasingly selling across borders, currencies and markets. That makes the financial infrastructure behind their businesses an important piece in their success," said Ya Wen, Senior Vice President of Global Marketplaces, Payoneer. "Our continued partnership with Etsy reflects a shared commitment to help marketplaces solve these cross-border challenges at scale, making it easier for sellers to transact, manage their earnings, and keep growing wherever their customers are."
"A reliable payments experience is essential to helping Etsy sellers across the globe grow and thrive. Payoneer has been a trusted partner, helping us support sellers across markets with very different operational and regulatory environments," said Megan Oxman, Senior Director of Product at Etsy. "We're pleased to renew our partnership and continue supporting sellers as they grow their businesses globally."
Through Payoneer, eligible sellers on Etsy can receive their earnings in USD, withdraw directly to local bank accounts, and manage funds across 70+ currencies. This gives sellers flexibility in how they receive and use their earnings while helping reduce the friction and costs associated with moving money across borders.
About Payoneer
Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. Payoneer makes it easier for businesses, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.
Since launching together in 2023, Payoneer and Etsy have enabled tens of thousands of sellers to receive cross-border payouts and grow their businesses globally. Under the three-year agreement, Payoneer will remain a strategic payments partner to sellers on Etsy across 16 markets in Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East.
For small businesses in these markets, global customers represent a major growth opportunity, but receiving and managing earnings across borders can still be challenging. With Payoneer on Etsy Payments, Etsy's payments platform, sellers in these markets have been able to transact securely and seamlessly across borders.
For sellers operating in volatile markets, the partnership is essential. "When local market conditions can change literally overnight, access to the global market and reliable international partners make it possible to keep moving forward," said Maksym Gopanchuk, founder of Ukraine-based KGUmusic and MG Leather Work, which sells handcrafted leather accessories on Etsy worldwide. "Etsy helps our brands reach customers across different countries, while Payoneer provides the payment infrastructure that makes our international sales possible."
"Small businesses are increasingly selling across borders, currencies and markets. That makes the financial infrastructure behind their businesses an important piece in their success," said Ya Wen, Senior Vice President of Global Marketplaces, Payoneer. "Our continued partnership with Etsy reflects a shared commitment to help marketplaces solve these cross-border challenges at scale, making it easier for sellers to transact, manage their earnings, and keep growing wherever their customers are."
"A reliable payments experience is essential to helping Etsy sellers across the globe grow and thrive. Payoneer has been a trusted partner, helping us support sellers across markets with very different operational and regulatory environments," said Megan Oxman, Senior Director of Product at Etsy. "We're pleased to renew our partnership and continue supporting sellers as they grow their businesses globally."
Through Payoneer, eligible sellers on Etsy can receive their earnings in USD, withdraw directly to local bank accounts, and manage funds across 70+ currencies. This gives sellers flexibility in how they receive and use their earnings while helping reduce the friction and costs associated with moving money across borders.
About Payoneer
Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. Payoneer makes it easier for businesses, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid across borders, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.
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