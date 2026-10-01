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EKA Mobility Reports Over 13X Growth In H1 FY27 Volumes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi; October 1, 2026: - EKA Mobility, a leading commercial electric vehicles & technology company, today announced its performance for the first half of FY 2026-27. The company has achieved a strong performance in the first half of FY2026-27, recording 1,786 vehicle volumes, compared with 133 vehicles in the corresponding period last year – a growth of 1,243%, or more than 13X year-on-year.
Growth across segments
Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV): 1,286 units, up from 79, more than 16X growth
Buses: 500 units, up from 54, more than 9X growth
This milestone comes on the back of the company's widest and most comprehensive range of electric vehicles across segments. EKA also entered the M&HCV truck segment this year, in addition to its existing Bus and SCV portfolio, offering customers a full range of electric commercial mobility solutions.
Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, highlighted, "These numbers reflect the trust our customers have placed in EKA, and the discipline of a team that has built, scaled and delivered at speed. We have grown thirteen-fold in a year, with the widest range of electric commercial vehicles, the largest R&D set-up and manufacturing capacity that is growing fast. Our focus now is to keep building capacity, deepen our engineering and make electric commercial mobility the obvious choice for India."
Manufacturing and R&D built for scale
The growth rests on the manufacturing and engineering base EKA has built. The company currently operates two plants in Pune, with an upcoming mega manufacturing hub in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh which will significantly expand its production capacity.
EKA's scale-up is backed by a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, including a 500+ R&D team of designers and engineers. This makes EKA Mobility's R&D one of the largest dedicated electric commercial vehicle R&D set-up in India, with capabilities spanning vehicle design and engineering, powertrain, battery systems, electronics and software.
Growing global footprint
EKA Mobility is also expanding its presence in international markets. Its electric buses are already deployed in Zanzibar, and its SCVs are on the road in Nepal. To serve markets closer to its customers, the company is setting up assembly plants in Ethiopia and Australia with local partners. This takes EKA's India-built electric commercial vehicles to new geographies and positions the company as a global player in electric commercial mobility.
Policy-aligned and certified
EKA Mobility is a Champion OEM under the Automotive Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and has achieved PLI certification across all its product platforms. This reflects its commitment to advanced automotive technology, local value addition and India's manufacturing ambitions.
With this performance, its expanding manufacturing footprint and the strength of its R&D, EKA Mobility is among the fastest-growing commercial EV companies in India, and is helping drive the country's shift to clean, efficient and affordable commercial transport.
Growth across segments
Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV): 1,286 units, up from 79, more than 16X growth
Buses: 500 units, up from 54, more than 9X growth
This milestone comes on the back of the company's widest and most comprehensive range of electric vehicles across segments. EKA also entered the M&HCV truck segment this year, in addition to its existing Bus and SCV portfolio, offering customers a full range of electric commercial mobility solutions.
Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility, highlighted, "These numbers reflect the trust our customers have placed in EKA, and the discipline of a team that has built, scaled and delivered at speed. We have grown thirteen-fold in a year, with the widest range of electric commercial vehicles, the largest R&D set-up and manufacturing capacity that is growing fast. Our focus now is to keep building capacity, deepen our engineering and make electric commercial mobility the obvious choice for India."
Manufacturing and R&D built for scale
The growth rests on the manufacturing and engineering base EKA has built. The company currently operates two plants in Pune, with an upcoming mega manufacturing hub in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh which will significantly expand its production capacity.
EKA's scale-up is backed by a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, including a 500+ R&D team of designers and engineers. This makes EKA Mobility's R&D one of the largest dedicated electric commercial vehicle R&D set-up in India, with capabilities spanning vehicle design and engineering, powertrain, battery systems, electronics and software.
Growing global footprint
EKA Mobility is also expanding its presence in international markets. Its electric buses are already deployed in Zanzibar, and its SCVs are on the road in Nepal. To serve markets closer to its customers, the company is setting up assembly plants in Ethiopia and Australia with local partners. This takes EKA's India-built electric commercial vehicles to new geographies and positions the company as a global player in electric commercial mobility.
Policy-aligned and certified
EKA Mobility is a Champion OEM under the Automotive Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and has achieved PLI certification across all its product platforms. This reflects its commitment to advanced automotive technology, local value addition and India's manufacturing ambitions.
With this performance, its expanding manufacturing footprint and the strength of its R&D, EKA Mobility is among the fastest-growing commercial EV companies in India, and is helping drive the country's shift to clean, efficient and affordable commercial transport.
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