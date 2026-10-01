403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gallant Sports & Infra Completes Multi-Sport Facility At MIT Manipal, Advancing Campus Sports Infrastructure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2026, Manipal, Karnataka: Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd has completed the development of the MIT Multi Sports Outdoor Facility at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, bringing six sporting disciplines together within an integrated, professionally designed campus sports facility.
Developed over eight calendar months, the facility brings together competition-grade infrastructure for athletics, hockey, football, cricket, basketball and volleyball, creating a comprehensive sporting environment for students and the wider university ecosystem.
The project features a World Athletics Class I-certified 8-lane synthetic running track, an FIH Category 2 water-based hockey field, a FIFA Quality-certified football turf, a natural grass cricket ground, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, and dedicated cricket practice nets.
The integrated facility is designed to provide students with accessible, high-quality spaces for regular participation, structured training, skill development and competitive sport. Bringing multiple sporting disciplines together on campus also enables students to explore different sports, develop their abilities and pursue athletic interests alongside their academic journey.
Beyond day-to-day sporting activity, the infrastructure can support inter-university, state and national-level competitions, coaching programmes, talent identification initiatives and sports scholarship programmes. The facility therefore adds another dimension to the campus environment, where sport can contribute to broader student development through teamwork, discipline, leadership and confidence.
The project incorporates internationally benchmarked sporting surfaces along with supporting drainage and irrigation systems, with infrastructure designed for regular use, training and organised sporting events.
“With MIT Manipal, our objective was to create more than individual sporting facilities; we wanted to bring together a high-quality, multi-sport environment where students can participate, train, compete and discover their potential,” said Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd.“Educational institutions have a significant role to play in developing India's sporting culture, and we are proud to contribute infrastructure that can support students and athletes over the long term.”
The completion of the MIT Manipal facility comes at a significant time for Gallant Sports & Infra, which has delivered 800+ sports infrastructure projects across 28 states and supplied and installed more than 15 million sq. ft. of sports surfacing across India.
The company was also recently recognised with the Bronze Award in the“Persistent Commitment to Indian Sports” category at the IAMGAME Sports Awards 2026, held on August 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The award recognised Gallant Sports & Infra's contribution to the development of India's evolving sports ecosystem.
The MIT Multi Sports Outdoor Facility adds to Gallant Sports & Infra's growing portfolio of institutional sports infrastructure and reinforces its focus on developing professionally delivered, accessible and durable sporting environments that support participation, performance and long-term athletic development.
About Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd
Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd is a sports infrastructure company delivering end-to-end solutions across sports surfaces, facilities and infrastructure. With 800+ projects across 28 states and 15+ million sq. ft. of sports surfacing supplied and installed, the company works with educational institutions, sporting organisations and other stakeholders to develop high-quality sports environments across India.
Developed over eight calendar months, the facility brings together competition-grade infrastructure for athletics, hockey, football, cricket, basketball and volleyball, creating a comprehensive sporting environment for students and the wider university ecosystem.
The project features a World Athletics Class I-certified 8-lane synthetic running track, an FIH Category 2 water-based hockey field, a FIFA Quality-certified football turf, a natural grass cricket ground, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, and dedicated cricket practice nets.
The integrated facility is designed to provide students with accessible, high-quality spaces for regular participation, structured training, skill development and competitive sport. Bringing multiple sporting disciplines together on campus also enables students to explore different sports, develop their abilities and pursue athletic interests alongside their academic journey.
Beyond day-to-day sporting activity, the infrastructure can support inter-university, state and national-level competitions, coaching programmes, talent identification initiatives and sports scholarship programmes. The facility therefore adds another dimension to the campus environment, where sport can contribute to broader student development through teamwork, discipline, leadership and confidence.
The project incorporates internationally benchmarked sporting surfaces along with supporting drainage and irrigation systems, with infrastructure designed for regular use, training and organised sporting events.
“With MIT Manipal, our objective was to create more than individual sporting facilities; we wanted to bring together a high-quality, multi-sport environment where students can participate, train, compete and discover their potential,” said Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO, Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd.“Educational institutions have a significant role to play in developing India's sporting culture, and we are proud to contribute infrastructure that can support students and athletes over the long term.”
The completion of the MIT Manipal facility comes at a significant time for Gallant Sports & Infra, which has delivered 800+ sports infrastructure projects across 28 states and supplied and installed more than 15 million sq. ft. of sports surfacing across India.
The company was also recently recognised with the Bronze Award in the“Persistent Commitment to Indian Sports” category at the IAMGAME Sports Awards 2026, held on August 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The award recognised Gallant Sports & Infra's contribution to the development of India's evolving sports ecosystem.
The MIT Multi Sports Outdoor Facility adds to Gallant Sports & Infra's growing portfolio of institutional sports infrastructure and reinforces its focus on developing professionally delivered, accessible and durable sporting environments that support participation, performance and long-term athletic development.
About Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd
Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd is a sports infrastructure company delivering end-to-end solutions across sports surfaces, facilities and infrastructure. With 800+ projects across 28 states and 15+ million sq. ft. of sports surfacing supplied and installed, the company works with educational institutions, sporting organisations and other stakeholders to develop high-quality sports environments across India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment