KNKA Launches The 2500 Pet Air Purifier For Modern Pet Homes

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 1, 2026 - KNKA today launched the KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifiera new air-cleaning product developed around the everyday realities of living with cats and dogs and inspired by the company's experience caring for five stray cats.

The product is positioned around two central ideas: Powerful Air Intake and Pet Mode. Together, they address both the physical challenge of drawing moving room air and pet-related material into the purifier and one of the most common lifestyle scenarios in a pet household: pets remaining at home while their owners are away.

Born from real pet care

The product's origin was practical rather than abstract. After the KNKA team took in five stray cats, caring for them day after day made pet hair, dust, everyday odors and constant movement part of the team's own shared environment.

That experience prompted a question that shaped the project: what should an air purifier look like if it is designed around pets from the beginning, rather than adapted later with a pet label? The answer became the KNKA 2500, with powerful air intake as its first capability and Pet Mode as one of its clearest daily-use scenarios.

Powerful air intake for an environment that never stays still

Pet hair and household dust rarely come from one fixed location. Dogs and cats move throughout a room, change resting places and continually redistribute material across the home.

The KNKA 2500 therefore uses six-way air intake, drawing air from multiple directions around the purifier. A removable washable pre-filter provides an early layer for handling larger incoming material such as visible hair before air continues through the filtration system.

Pet Mode extends air care beyond the time owners are home

KNKA also designed the 2500 around the hours pets spend alone. Before leaving home, owners can activate Pet Mode so the purifier continues operating as part of the pet's indoor environment.

The mode reflects a broader goal behind the product: making air care part of the normal pet-care routine rather than something owners think about only after returning home.

Built for Pet Homes

Beyond its pet-focused intake design, the KNKA 2500 includes smart operating modes, real-time air-quality indication, a multi-layer filtration structure and a replaceable filter configuration developed for pet households. The removable pre-filter can also be washed as part of regular maintenance.

The launch also marks a deliberate shift in how KNKA is presenting the product. Rather than leading with every available function, the 2500 is introduced through a specific household problem and a specific daily routine. Powerful Air Intake explains the first product capability. Pet Mode explains when that capability becomes especially relevant for an owner who is leaving a pet at home.

The KNKA 2500 Pet Air Purifier is now available in launch markets. Product availability, pricing and purchase information are provided on the official product page.

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About KNKA

KNKA is a home air-care brand focused on air purification, dehumidification and practical indoor air management. The brand develops products around everyday household environments, with an emphasis on clear use cases, thoughtful design and easy-to-understand air-care routines. For more information, visit KNKA.