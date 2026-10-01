Expert Hairstylist Publishes Directory Of 56,305 State-Licensed Hair Salons Across Texas And Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)"City page from the Expert Hairstylist salon directory, showing licensed hair salons in Houston, Texas."Expert Hairstylist has released a public directory of 56,305 hair salons in Texas and Florida, organized across 1,573 cities, with links to state licensing records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

MIAMI, Florida - October 1, 2026 - Expert Hairstylist, an online hair-care publication, has published a directory of 56,305 hair salons located in Texas and Florida. The directory is organized by state and city and links each licensed salon to its record with the relevant state licensing agency.

The directory lists 43,383 salons in Texas and 12,922 salons in Florida, covering 1,573 cities. Texas listings are drawn from records published by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Florida listings are drawn from records published by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), supplemented by community-sourced location data.

Each city has its own page listing local salons alphabetically. Larger markets are divided into numbered pages; Houston, for example, has 4,176 listed salons. Individual salon pages show the business address, phone number, license type, license expiration date and a link to the state's public license lookup. Where a salon publishes service and price information on its own website, the page also summarizes the services offered and the median listed price.

State licensing requires salons and their operators to meet training and sanitation standards set by each state. The license records are public, but they are typically searched one business at a time on government websites. The directory places those records alongside location details so that consumers can check a salon's license status while comparing options in their area.

"People usually choose a salon based on photos or a recommendation, and very few check whether the business is licensed," said Jessica Hamilton, licensed cosmetologist and editor at Expert Hairstylist. "Putting the license information next to the address and phone number makes that step easier."

The directory also includes location-based pages for more than 50 larger cities, which sort nearby salons by distance. It is available at no cost and does not require registration.

Availability:

The directory is available at, where visitors can browse listings by state and city.

About Expert Hairstylist

Expert Hairstylist (experthairstylist) is an online publication, founded in 2025, that covers haircuts, hairstyles and hair care. Its articles are reviewed by licensed cosmetologist Jessica Hamilton. The publication's mission is to give readers practical, accurate information for choosing a hairstyle and a qualified professional to create it. In 2026 it added a directory of state-licensed hair salons in Texas and Florida.