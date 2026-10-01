Tech Hub Hangzhou Making Efforts To Lure AI Talent Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)A semi-provincial level city acting as the capital of Zhejiang province and home to tech titan Alibaba Group, is making efforts to build itself into the“first city” for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and development in China.

Hangzhou, provincial capital of Zhejiang, is making efforts to build itself into the“first city” for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and development in China. [Photo provided to com]

Thinking that the current AI development highly need high-level and innovative talent than ever before, the city hosted the 2026 Hangzhou International Human Resources Exchange and Cooperation Conference on Sept 28 to attract AI talent the world over.

On the opening day, the "AI+" industry negotiation and recruitment matchmaking conference set up three special zones for overseas talent project-matching and negotiation, high-level talent project roadshows, and special recruitment. And 180 overseas project negotiation booths were arranged, while 360 employers were present to provide over 7,000 positions.

“This conference is not only a concentrated display of Hangzhou's AI industry strength, but also an invitation for global integration of industry and talent,” the organizing committee said, noting that the competition in AI ultimately boils down to a competition for talent, and the level of talent reserves directly determines the height and potential of industrial development.

The organizing committee said Hangzhou is focusing on AI as the main line, connecting talent supply, project reserves, and industrial demand, and allowing global intellectual resources to take root in the local industrial soil.

Both enterprises and research institutions were eager to acquire more high-caliber talent.

Hangzhou-based nano core chip firm NCC sent its recruitment manager to the site, who said that the company highly needs professionals working in chip design and algorithm design, and it looks forward to receiving more high-level talent from home and abroad through the conference.

“We welcome talent with specific project experiences," said Liu Qing, recruitment manager of Hangzhou Innovation Research Institute at Beihang University, adding that the research institute has abundant resources and scenarios for talent to conduct basic scientific research, and to have practical opportunities in transforming their achievements into real scenarios.

Hangzhou, provincial capital of Zhejiang, hosts the 2026 Hangzhou International Human Resources Exchange and Cooperation Conference on Sept 28 to attract AI talent the world over. [Photo provided to com]

Hangzhou's sincerity has attracted many high-level talents. Zhang Zeqiang, a PhD AI specialist from Ulm University in Germany, flew to Hangzhou from Germany to attend a job fair.

“Hangzhou ranks among the top tier of the domestic AI industry, with not only a cluster of AI companies, but also a large number of high-level research institutes,” he said, adding:“Moreover, unlike German research that focuses more on exploring fundamental theories, Hangzhou places greater emphasis on technology implementation, efficient transformation, and diverse scenarios.”

It has been learned that in the overseas talent project-matching and negotiation area, over 200 entrepreneurs from around the world came with hardcore projects to conduct in-depth docking with local industrial parks, venture capital institutions, and leading enterprises in Hangzhou.

From the perspective of project structure, AI projects account for 52.53 percent, life and health projects at 21.2 percent, high-end equipment projects at 7.37 percent, and projects related to materials, energy, and environmental protection hitting 13.82 percent, presenting a distinct industrial feature.

Wang Yaxi, a PhD from the Robotics program at University College London, made his first appearance at the conference to participate in the project-matching activities.“Our minimally invasive cardiovascular intervention surgical robot project aims to diagnose and treat high-risk cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

According to Wang, in terms of hardware, the self-developed robot system can perform high-precision surgery in a magnetic resonance environment, avoiding the radiation damage caused by traditional CT surgical robots relying on X-rays. In terms of software, building a virtual surgical platform can not only train doctors to practice, but also integrate AI algorithms to learn and accumulate the surgical skills of clinical experts, and then empower robot systems. At present, the project has been clinically transformed at the Royal Free Hospital in the UK.

At the conference site, Wang has docked with United Bank of Hangzhou, Hangzhou Medical Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Hangzhou Medical Port, and will send his project plan to complete the commercial evaluation.

As Wang sees to it, Hangzhou has a good entrepreneurial environment and a developed AI industry. His team plans to land the project in Hangzhou by 2027.

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(By Han Jingyan)