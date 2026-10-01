Stephen Ciarrocchi Of Ciarrocchi Law Reflects On A Career Across The Criminal Justice System

MENAFN - GetNews)Stephen Ciarrocchi of Ciarrocchi Law, Media, PA, United StatesDelaware County attorney draws on experience in prosecution, public defense, and private practice while handling serious criminal cases.

Media, PA - October 1, 2026 - Ciarrocchi Law's founder Stephen Ciarrocchi's legal career has provided him with experience in criminal cases from several different parts of the criminal justice system, including working with prosecution as well as both public and private criminal defense.

Ciarrocchi began building that experience during and immediately after law school, when he worked with the Pre-Trial Unit of the Delaware County District Attorney's Office. His responsibilities included preliminary hearings involving cases ranging from DUI and lower-level drug offenses to cases as serious as attempted homicide.

“Working in the District Attorney's Office gave me an early understanding of how criminal cases are developed and what needs to be addressed from the beginning,” Ciarrocchi said.“It taught me to pay attention to the facts, the evidence, and the way a case can change as more information comes forward.”

After leaving the District Attorney's Office, Ciarrocchi moved into private practice, where he focused on criminal defense and family law. He was later recruited to the Major Felony Unit of the Delaware County Public Defender's Office, where he represented clients facing some of the most serious criminal charges handled in the local court system.

His work there included multiple successful trial verdicts, succeeding on pre-trial motions, negotiating favorable dispositions with the District Attorney's Office, and presenting sentencing mitigation for non-negotiated pleas.

“Each role taught me something different,” Ciarrocchi said.“When you have seen cases from more than one side, you learn not to make assumptions. You look closely at how the evidence fits together and where the important issues may be.”

That experience has continued into his current work at Ciarrocchi Law, where criminal defence remains one of the firm's two main practice areas alongside family law. The firm handles criminal matters in Delaware County as well as family-law cases involving divorce, custody, child support, and protection from abuse.

Ciarrocchi's two most high-profile cases involve two separate jury trial verdicts of Not Guilty on all charges. The first was a case where his client was one of three individuals charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy, and other related charges. After a tense, week-long trial, Ciarrocchi's client was exonerated and found Not Guilty on every single count. The second was a case where a man was found Not Guilty on all charges regarding child-assault. These two cases reflect the kind of serious criminal litigation that has become a core part of Ciarrocchi's criminal defense practice.

“When the charges are serious, the pressure is naturally higher, but the basic approach doesn't change,” Ciarrocchi said.“You have to understand the evidence, prepare carefully, and make sure every important issue is addressed.”

Ciarrocchi's career began outside the legal profession. He graduated with honors from Garnet Valley High School before studying Finance at Penn State University, where he was accepted into the Schreyer Honors College. He later worked at EY before deciding to attend Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law.

That background continues to influence his work, particularly in family-law matters involving financial records and support questions. Ciarrocchi has said that part of his role is helping clients understand complicated information during situations that are often stressful and unfamiliar.

“Whether the issue is criminal or family-related, clients need clear information. They need to understand what is happening and what the next steps may look like. Good legal work is not only about knowing the law. It's also about being able to explain the situation clearly.”

A lifelong Delaware County resident, Ciarrocchi has remained closely connected to the community throughout his career. He lives in Delaware County with his wife and four children and continues to practice within the same legal community where much of his professional experience was built.

His professional recognition includes being named among Suburban Life Magazine's Top Attorneys in 2024, 2025, and 2026, along with other honors connected to criminal defense and family law.

For Ciarrocchi, the common thread across his career has been preparation and attention to detail.

“The setting may change, but the responsibility is the same. You have to understand the case in front of you and do the work necessary to represent the client properly.”

About Stephen Ciarrocchi of Ciarrocchi Law

Stephen Ciarrocchi is the founder and owner of Ciarrocchi Law in Media, Pennsylvania. His practice focuses on criminal defence and family law in Delaware County. His background includes work with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, private practice, and the Major Felony Unit of the Delaware County Public Defender's Office.