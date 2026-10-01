Wellness Warrior Expands Focus On Gut Health And Nutrition After Surpassing 130,000 Warrior Water Bottles Sold

MENAFN - GetNews) Florida-based wellness company builds on sales milestone with greater emphasis on digestive health, foundational nutrition and consumer education.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - October 1, 2026 - Wellness Warrior, a U.S.-based wellness company focused on nutrition and everyday wellness, announced that its flagship Warrior Water product has surpassed 130,000 bottles sold as the company places greater emphasis on gut health, nutrition and consumer education.

The sales milestone reflects the continued growth of Warrior Water while Wellness Warrior develops its broader approach to everyday wellness. Alongside Warrior Water, the company currently offers digestive enzymes, Vitamin D3 + K2, Zinc and other nutritional products designed to support consumers looking for straightforward additions to their daily routines.

Wellness Warrior said its current strategy centers on helping consumers better understand the role of nutrition, digestive health and consistent wellness habits. The company plans to continue developing educational resources covering product ingredients, gut health and general nutrition while maintaining a focus on simple, practical information.

Ryan Jaycox, chief operations officer of Wellness Warrior, said the company wants to make wellness information easier for consumers to understand and apply.

“Our goal isn't to make people afraid of their environment or overwhelm them with another 50-step health routine,” Jaycox said.“It's to make people aware that what they eat, what they're exposed to, how their gut functions and what they do consistently matters.”

The company views digestive health as one part of a broader approach that also includes nutrition, foundational supplementation and everyday wellness habits. Wellness Warrior said it intends to continue strengthening its educational efforts while supporting its existing product categories.

Warrior Water is manufactured in the United States and is third-party tested. Wellness Warrior said product quality, transparency and consumer education will remain priorities as the business continues to grow.

The 130,000-bottle milestone gives the company a measurable point of growth as it continues building its presence within the U.S. wellness market and developing its focus on gut health and foundational nutrition.

About Wellness Warrior

Wellness Warrior is an American wellness company focused on nutrition, gut health and everyday wellness. Its products include Warrior Water, digestive enzymes, Vitamin D3 + K2, Zinc and other nutritional solutions. Warrior Water has surpassed 130,000 bottles sold.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Wellness Warrior products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.