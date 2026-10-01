Local Bakery“Flour & Fable” Launches Line Of Novel-Themed Sourdough Loaves.

MENAFN - GetNews)Each loaf pairs a literary classic with a matching crumb texture, the company says.

Flour & Fable, a neighborhood bakery known for its whimsical approach to bread, today announced the launch of its "Chapter One" collection: six sourdough loaves, each inspired by a different classic of literature.

The lineup includes the "Moby Crust" (a dense, dark rye meant to evoke the sea), the "Pride & Preheated" (a lighter, airier loaf "for readers who prefer their bread as charming as Mr. Darcy"), and the "1984 Rye" ("baked fresh, though the expiration date is subject to change without notice," the bakery joked in its announcement).

"We wanted people to taste a story, not just read one," said the bakery's head baker, who founded Flour & Fable three years ago out of a converted garage. "Bread has chapters too - the crust, the crumb, the way it opens up when you tear it apart."

Each loaf comes wrapped in packaging featuring a short, original blurb written in the style of its literary namesake. The collection will be available at the bakery's storefront and select farmers markets starting this weekend, with a limited run of 50 loaves per flavor per day.

Flour & Fable plans to rotate in new literary-inspired flavors seasonally, with a horror-themed Halloween batch reportedly already in the fermentation stage.

Contact:

Flour & Fable

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About Flour & Fable

Flour & Fable is an independent neighborhood bakery based in Riverbend, Ontario, specializing in small-batch sourdough and seasonal, story-inspired baked goods. Founded three years ago out of a converted garage, the bakery has grown into a local favorite known for pairing craft baking with playful literary themes. Flour & Fable products are available at its storefront and at select regional farmers markets.