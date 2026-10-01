MENAFN - GetNews)"“When businesses hire an executive assistant without limiting the search to one city, they gain access to a much larger pool of global talent. Sagan Passport helps U.S. companies find full-time professionals who can provide the support, efficiency, and flexibility businesses need to grow.” - Sagan Passport"Sagan Passport announced guidance for U.S. business owners and executives seeking to hire executive assistants without limiting the search to one local market. The company helps employers define the executive-assistant role, identify the leader's biggest time drains, recruit and vet full-time international candidates, and support onboarding for long-term remote working relationships..

Sagan Passport helps founders and executives define the role, evaluate vetted international candidates, and build a dependable remote working relationship.

Sheridan, Wyoming - October 1, 2026 - Business owners who want to hire an executive assistant are rarely looking for calendar help alone. They need someone who can protect time, organize priorities, keep commitments from slipping, prepare information, coordinate follow-up, and create order around an increasingly complex workload. Sagan Passport helps U.S. companies recruit and vet full-time international candidates for remote executive-assistant roles.

What does an executive assistant do?

An executive assistant supports an owner or senior leader by managing information, time, communication, and follow-through. Depending on the executive and the business, the role may include calendar and inbox management, meeting preparation, travel planning, research, CRM updates, project coordination, expense support, client communication, and tracking action items.

Executive assistant or general virtual assistant?

A general virtual assistant may complete a defined list of tasks. An executive assistant typically works closer to leadership, handles more context, anticipates needs, exercises judgment, and owns follow-through across multiple priorities. Companies should not treat the titles as interchangeable. The right job description should reflect the required discretion, experience, authority, and business judgment.

How Sagan Passport supports the search

Sagan Passport helps employers clarify the role before sourcing candidates. That includes identifying the executive's biggest time drains, separating tasks from outcomes, establishing necessary working-hour overlap, and defining the communication style and tools the assistant will use. The company then recruits and vets international candidates and supports the hiring and onboarding process.

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"When an owner says, 'I need to hire an executive assistant,' the first step is to identify what should stop living in the owner's head," said Kayvon Bina, a Sagan co-founder. "A strong executive assistant does more than complete tasks. The right person creates follow-through, protects focus, and helps the executive operate at a higher level."

A stronger first 30 days

A successful onboarding plan should give the new executive assistant access to documented preferences, recurring meetings, important contacts, current projects, communication protocols, and clearly defined approval limits. Daily check-ins may be useful at the start; as trust and context grow, the working relationship can shift toward greater ownership.

About Sagan Passport

Sagan Passport helps U.S. businesses hire vetted, full-time international talent, including executive assistants and professionals across operations, customer support, finance, marketing, and other functions. Learn more at