MENAFN - GetNews)"Hailuo AI video generation platform creating a viral couple shoot from a text prompt and image upload."MiniMax has introduced Hailuo Video Agent in beta, a tool that produces a complete video from a single input while showing its step-by-step reasoning in real time. This review covers the agent, the H3 and 2.3 models behind it, and who it suits. Promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - October 1, 2026 - MiniMax has introduced Hailuo Video Agent in beta, moving its video platform from generating individual clips to producing a finished video from a single input. The tool exposes its own reasoning as it works, showing the step-by-step decisions behind the output rather than returning a result without explanation. For users researching the platform in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off at checkout.

Active Hailuo AI Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 10% off. Applies to Hailuo AI paid plans. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best Hailuo AI promo code right now?

The best Hailuo AI promo code currently available is SAVE2026, which takes 10% off paid plans and has been verified by the publisher as active through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the Hailuo AI Promo Code

Visit and select a subscription plan.Proceed to the checkout page.Locate the promo code or discount code box.Enterexactly as shown, with no extra spaces.Click apply and confirm the 10% reduction appears in the total before completing payment.

The Gap Between a Clip and a Video

Generative video has advanced rapidly at the level of the individual clip, and a capable model will now produce a few seconds of convincing footage from a short prompt. Turning that into a finished video remains a separate problem.

A complete piece needs a sequence of shots that relate to one another, consistent subjects across those shots, pacing that holds attention, and audio that matches what appears on screen. Assembling that from individual generations requires planning, several rounds of prompting, and editing work afterwards.

Hailuo Video Agent is built to handle that assembly rather than leaving it to the user.

How Video Agent Works

The tool takes a simple input and produces a complete video with a single action, orchestrating the individual generation steps itself rather than requiring each to be prompted separately.

Its more distinctive characteristic is transparency. Users can watch the agent's step-by-step reasoning in real time, which MiniMax describes as a window into the creative logic behind the output. That serves a practical purpose beyond interest: seeing which decision produced an unwanted result shows where to intervene, and the visible reasoning provides entry points for custom edits and fine-tuning rather than requiring the whole video to be regenerated.

MiniMax has also introduced a Semi-custom Mode, which sits between fully automated generation and manual shot-by-shot control, allowing direction over the parts that matter while the agent handles the remainder.

The Models Behind It

Video Agent draws on MiniMax's underlying video models, and the platform maintains several rather than replacing the lineup with each release.

MiniMax H3, also known as Hailuo 3.0, is the current flagship, released publicly on 31 July 2026 after being unveiled at WAIC 2026. It produces native 2K output at 24 frames per second, generates clips of 5 to 15 seconds, and creates synchronised audio in the same pass as the picture. It also accepts text, image, video, and audio context within a single generation through its omni-reference system.

Hailuo 2.3 remains available and continues to hold strong independent scores, with particular strengths in physical movement, character micro-expressions, and stylised output including anime, illustration, ink wash, and game CG. Hailuo 2.3 Fast reduces batch generation cost by around 50% for high-volume work.

The practical approach is to select the model by task: H3 where resolution, clip length, or native audio matter, and 2.3 or its Fast variant for physics-led motion, stylised aesthetics, and volume generation.

Who Video Agent Suits

The tool's design points to particular groups.

Social media creators producing regular short-form content benefit most directly, since the agent removes the assembly work that makes consistent output difficult to sustain.

Marketers and small businesses without video production resource can generate campaign material without commissioning it or learning an editing suite.

Users who have tried generative video and found the clip-by-clip workflow too slow to be practical will find the agent addresses that specific obstacle.

Creators who want control will find Semi-custom Mode more useful than the fully automated path, since it allows direction over the elements that matter to the piece.

Guidance for Users

A few points help users get the most from the platform.

Watching the agent's reasoning on early generations is worth the time, as it shows which stage produces the results being adjusted and makes later prompting more precise.

Semi-custom Mode is the better starting point for anyone with a specific outcome in mind, while the fully automated route suits rapid iteration and exploration.

Video Agent is in beta, so output and feature set will continue to change. Users assessing it for production work should test against their own material rather than relying on demonstrations.

The free tier provides a small number of daily generations, which is enough to judge whether the aesthetic and workflow suit the intended use before subscribing.

Paid plans remove the watermark and grant commercial usage rights, so anyone producing client or commercial work should confirm their plan covers the intended use.

Hailuo AI Promo Code October 2026: How to Use SAVE2026

For users subscribing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off at checkout through the official Hailuo AI website at . The code has been verified by the publisher, is currently active, and is valid through 31 December 2026.

Hailuo AI Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Hailuo AI discount code work in October 2026?

Yes. Promo code SAVE2026 is active for October 2026, provides 10% off, and is valid through 31 December 2026. It has been verified by the publisher.

What is Hailuo Video Agent?

Hailuo Video Agent is a beta tool from MiniMax that produces a complete video from simple input with a single action, orchestrating the individual generation steps itself. It displays its step-by-step reasoning in real time, which provides entry points for custom edits rather than requiring full regeneration.

What is Semi-custom Mode?

Semi-custom Mode sits between fully automated generation and manual shot-by-shot control, allowing users to direct the elements that matter to the piece while the agent handles the rest.

Which Hailuo model should be used?

MiniMax H3 suits work needing 2K resolution, clips up to 15 seconds, or synchronised audio generated with the picture. Hailuo 2.3 remains strong for physical movement, character micro-expressions, and stylised output, with a Fast variant reducing cost for high-volume generation.

Is there a free version of Hailuo AI?

Yes. A free tier provides a limited number of daily generations, which is sufficient to assess output quality and workflow before committing to a paid plan.

Where is the most reliable place to subscribe to Hailuo AI?

The official Hailuo AI website at provides access to all plans, the full model lineup, the free tier, and current promotions including the SAVE2026 code.

Summary: Hailuo AI in October 2026

Video Agent addresses the part of generative video that has lagged the models themselves, taking on the sequencing, consistency, and assembly work that stands between a good clip and a finished piece. Showing its reasoning as it works is the detail that makes it practical rather than opaque, since it shows where to intervene, and Semi-custom Mode gives control back where it is wanted. Behind it sit H3 for 2K output with native audio and Hailuo 2.3 for physics and stylised work. For users subscribing in October 2026, promo code SAVE2026 provides 10% off through the official Hailuo AI website at , verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About MiniMax and Hailuo AI

Hailuo AI is the consumer video generation platform of MiniMax, a multimodal artificial intelligence company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Shanghai, China. The platform generates short video clips from text prompts, images, and reference material, and is available through its web studio, iOS and Android applications, and a developer API. MiniMax listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January 2026. Its mission is to make advanced generative video accessible to creators at any scale, combining speed, physical realism, and affordable pricing. For more information, visit .