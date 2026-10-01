John Badalamenti, Founder Of Safe Estate, Announces New Show“The Casino Mentality” Helping Retirees To Rethink How They Protect And Use Their Money In Retirement

Washington, MI - October 1, 2026 - Retirement educator John Badalamenti launched a new YouTube television series to help pre-retirees and retirees navigate market risk, retirement income, taxes, Social Security, healthcare, and the financial risks that can threaten a lifetime of savings.

The Casino Mentality with John Badalamenti, a new financial television series created for pre-retirees and retirees, has officially launched on YouTube as part of the Retirement Requirements TV Network.

Hosted by retirement educator and Safe Estate founder John Badalamenti, the program is built around a simple but important question: Should the investment strategy that helped accumulate money for retirement remain the same once they begin living on that money?

Badalamenti believes that question becomes increasingly important as investors approach retirement and their money's job begins to change.

“Retirement changes the job of your money,” Badalamenti explains.“During the accumulation years, investors may have ongoing income, regular contributions, and years to recover from market declines. Once retirement begins, however, those assets may also need to provide income, support withdrawals and help fund a retirement that could last decades while fending off that“Silent Partner” out there the IRS!”

The show's central philosophy challenges what Badalamenti calls the“Casino Mentality”: the tendency to keep treating retirement assets as though an investor is still in the accumulation stage and has unlimited time to recover from significant losses. Rather than rejecting investing or market participation, the program asks viewers to consider whether the amount and type of risk they take still fits their stage of life, income needs, and ability to recover from a downturn.

The Launch Episode: What Changes When Retirement Income Begins?

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In the premiere episode, Badalamenti explores one of the biggest financial transitions many people will ever make: moving from accumulating retirement assets to relying on those assets for income.

The conversation examines questions including:



What happens when a major market decline occurs while a retiree is also taking withdrawals?

How much loss can a retirement plan absorb without forcing changes to income or lifestyle?

Why can the timing of investment returns matter more after retirement begins?

How can inflation, taxes, longevity, healthcare, and long-term care costs interact with market risk? Should the portfolio that helped someone retire automatically be the portfolio they depend on throughout retirement?

A central theme of the episode is what Badalamenti describes as the retirement domino effect. A market decline may be manageable on its own. So may inflation, higher healthcare expenses, or unexpected withdrawals. The bigger concern is what happens when multiple risks put pressure on a retirement plan at the same time.

Building a More“Domino-Proof” Retirement

Future episodes of The Casino Mentality will expand the conversation beyond investment risk and explore many of the decisions facing today's retirees, including retirement income, Social Security, tax planning, long-term care, healthcare costs, retirement diversification, investment fees, estate planning and wealth transfer.

The broader objective is to help viewers identify risks before those risks force financial decisions and to explore strategies designed to create greater protection, predictability, income, flexibility and confidence throughout retirement.

Badalamenti's message is not that retirees should avoid investing. Instead, the show encourages viewers to consider whether their financial strategy reflects the very different responsibilities their money has once retirement begins.

As the program puts it: Accumulation requires growth. Retirement requires growth plus protection, income, tax awareness, and risk management.

Watch and Subscribe to The Casino Mentality

The premiere episode of The Casino Mentality with John Badalamenti is available now on YouTube. Watch the launch episode and subscribe here: @TheCasinoMentality

Viewers approaching retirement, recently retired, or simply looking to understand better the risks that can affect retirement income are encouraged to subscribe for upcoming episodes and ongoing retirement education.

To learn more about John Badalamenti and his approach to retirement planning, visit:

, SafeEstate

About John Badalamenti

John Badalamenti is the founder of Safe Estate and the featured retirement authority on The Casino Mentality. His work focuses on helping individuals evaluate retirement risk, income, taxation, market exposure, and other financial considerations that become increasingly important as they transition from accumulating assets to using them throughout retirement.