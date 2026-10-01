Terry Wheeler, Founder & CEO Of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors And Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors Interviewed On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast The Investment Blind Spot

ROSEVILLE, CA - October 1, 2026 - Terry Wheeler discussing the investment blind spot

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, Terry Wheeler, founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, discusses the investment blind spot. Terry shares his journey into the investment industry, starting from his childhood love for Monopoly, which inspired his career as a financial advisor. Highlights the importance of integrated planning in financial management, encompassing tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and asset protection. Terry emphasizes that understanding and identifying investment blind spots is crucial for achieving financial success. Tune in to learn how to navigate these challenges and enhance your investment strategies.

Adjusting Strategy from Growth to Defense: Navigating the Investment Blind Spot

In personal finance and investing, one of the most critical transitions an individual faces is shifting from accumulating wealth to preserving it. This transition, often overlooked, is akin to moving from a high-speed race to a cautious but strategic journey. As Terry Wheeler, founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, aptly points out, understanding this shift is essential to avoid what he terms the“investment blind spot.” This episode explores the need to shift investment strategies from a growth-oriented approach to a defensive posture as individuals approach retirement.

The Growth Phase: Accumulation and Risk

For decades, individuals work tirelessly to build their financial futures, often focusing primarily on growth. In their 30s and 40s, investors are typically encouraged to take higher risks in pursuit of higher returns. This period often involves aggressive investments in stocks, mutual funds, and other growth-oriented vehicles. The rationale is simple: the longer the investment horizon, the more time there is to recover from market downturns. During this accumulation phase, the objective is clear: to amass a sizeable portfolio that will support a comfortable retirement.

However, this growth phase has its challenges. Investors often become enamored with the idea of“beating the market,” leading to emotional decision-making and a lack of comprehensive financial planning. This is where the investment blind spot emerges-an inability to see beyond immediate gains and understand the long-term implications of their investment choices.

The Transition Phase: Recognizing the Need for Change

As individuals approach retirement, typically in their 50s and 60s, their financial planning landscape must evolve. The focus shifts from growth to growth with defense, necessitating a reevaluation of investment strategies. This transition is crucial for several reasons:

With increasing life expectancies, retirees must ensure that their savings last for potentially three decades or more. The traditional 60-40 stock-bond portfolio may no longer suffice if withdrawal strategies are not carefully considered. As Wheeler points out, withdrawing 5% annually from a portfolio can lead to a precarious financial future, with barely a 50-50 chance of lasting through 30 years of retirement.The stock market is inherently unpredictable, and retirees are particularly vulnerable to downturns. A significant market crash can drastically reduce a portfolio's value, making it imperative for retirees to adopt a defensive strategy that prioritizes capital preservation.Fear of outliving one's savings can create significant stress and anxiety for retirees. By implementing a defensive strategy, individuals can reduce these fears and gain peace of mind, allowing them to enjoy retirement without constant worry about financial instability.

The Defensive Strategy: A New Approach

Transitioning to a defensive investment strategy involves several key adjustments:

As individuals near retirement, they should reevaluate their asset allocation. This may involve shifting a portion of the portfolio into more conservative investments, such as growth vehicles with defense, bonds or other income-generating assets, that provide stability and reduce risk.Implementing risk management strategies, such as diversification, a strategy that periodically locks in gains, and systematic thoughtful withdrawal plans, can help protect against market downturns. Wheeler emphasizes the importance of“adding defense” to a portfolio, which involves strategically locking in gains in growth positions at favorable market conditions and systematic reinvestment strategies that allow you to limit losses and to buy the dips without attempting to time the market.In retirement, the focus should shift from growth to income generation. This may involve investing in dividend-paying stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), or annuities that provide a steady income stream, helping ensure financial stability throughout retirement.As Wheeler highlights, integrated planning is crucial. Financial advisors must consider all aspects of a client's financial life, including tax implications, estate planning, and healthcare costs, to create a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the retiree's goals and risk tolerance.

The journey from growth to defense in investment strategy is a pivotal phase in an individual's financial life. By recognizing the investment blind spot and making the necessary adjustments, retirees can secure their financial futures and enjoy their retirement years without the burden of financial anxiety. As Terry Wheeler illustrates, the key lies in integrating defensive strategies that prioritize capital preservation, income generation, and a holistic approach to financial planning. Ultimately, this strategic shift not only protects wealth but also improves retirees' quality of life, allowing them to embrace their golden years with confidence and peace of mind.

Terry shared:“People look at retirement and they often fear outliving their money. And they should if they're not doing it right. If they're doing it right, they don't have to fear this. But the typical 60-40 stock-bond portfolio, if you're withdrawing wrong, you've got just barely over a 50-50 chance of surviving 30 years of retirement if you're taking out 5% a year. That's simply not acceptable and retirees should create a plan to live and not a plan that you must die for to succeed.”

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About Terry Wheeler

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors are both founded on the belief that an integrated Family Office style approach to wealth planning is the best way to protect and maximize the wealth client families work so hard to accumulate. Combine powerful proactive tax strategies, a powerful system of investing called Defined Outcome Investing, and a Family Centered approach to estate planning to deliver uncommon results while reducing risk for each client family. Founder Terry Wheeler's book“Laugh When the Market Crashes” is a must read book outlining this investment approach.

The firm and its founder traces its roots back over 35 years with its origins beginning at Dean Witter Reynolds. In the 1990s the founder added a law degree focused on tax and estate planning advocacy. The integrated wealth, tax, and estate planning approach now truly sets them apart in a crowded financial planning space.

Learn more:

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors:Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors:SWAG Consulting Services:Laugh When the Market Crashes:



Any opinions, projections, or forward-looking statements expressed herein are solely those of the author, may differ from the views or opinions expressed by WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, and are only for general informational purposes as of the date indicated.

All investments involve risk; please consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.