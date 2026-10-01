“A New True To Me” Reveals What Happens When A Memoirist Questions His Own Memories

United States - October 1, 2026 - David Lewis thought he knew the story of his life. He had overcome dyslexia, left a position at his grandfather's bank and helped build one of the country's early fee-only financial planning firms. Then he began writing his memoir and found that some of the stories he had told for decades did not hold up.

In A New True to Me: The Foundation for How I Got Here, Lewis tests his memories against letters, photographs, financial records and family research. As familiar accounts change, long-buried experiences come forward: a brother's betrayal, the end of a marriage and a period when no one would hire him.

The memoir follows Lewis from rural East Tennessee through the collapse of his family's three-generation bank and into the financial planning profession. He examines his ancestors' legacy, including slavery, as well as his own privilege and professional choices. Throughout, he asks how a person can take responsibility for the past when the facts challenge the story they have always believed.

One life. Many stories. The courage to look again.

Literary Titan calls the book“a living audit of memory and conscience,” praising Lewis's willingness to show readers how evidence changes his understanding. The result is a candid account of family, work and integrity, and an invitation to reconsider the stories we tell about ourselves.

Step beyond the pages of A New True to Me. Visit J. David Lewis's website, jdavidlewis, to explore his photographs, read more stories, and discover the moments behind the memoir.

When memory changes, a new truth begins.

What happens when the story you have always told about your life begins to change? Read A New True to Me: The Foundation for How I Got Here and follow David Lewis as he revisits family, career and memory with honesty and courage. Get your copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

David Lewis is a financial planning pioneer, writer and photographer whose work has long centered on storytelling. He built a fee-only firm guided by the belief that“there is more to money than money,” using stories to help clients understand complex decisions. In his financial newsletters, he brought historical and economic context to current events. A New True to Me: The Foundation for How I Got Here draws on that lifelong interest in how stories shape what we understand.