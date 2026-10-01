VAIR Welcomes Dr. Douglas J. Rowles To Bring Expert Health Education To VAIR+ Members

MENAFN - GetNews) New member benefit will let players submit questions for video response sessions with a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and naturopathic doctor welcomes Dr. Douglas J. Rowles, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and naturopathic doctor, as a new resource for VAIR+ members. Members can submit health and wellness questions through a dedicated form, and Dr. Rowles will address selected questions in video response sessions covering topics such as joint health, injury prevention, recovery and staying active. This new benefit expands VAIR's commitment to supporting the whole player.

Naples, FL - October 1, 2026 - VAIR announces that Douglas J. Rowles, MD, ND, is joining its network of experts to provide health and wellness education for VAIR+ members.

Through a dedicated submission form, members will be able to send questions to Dr. Rowles, who will address selected submissions in video response sessions. The program will give pickleball players an opportunity to learn about topics such as joint health, injury prevention, recovery and staying active as they age.

The addition reflects VAIR's commitment to supporting the whole player. Alongside ratings, performance insights and player development tools, VAIR+ will offer members another resource to help them better understand the physical demands of the game.

“Players want to improve, stay healthy and keep enjoying the game. Bringing Dr. Rowles on board gives our VAIR+ members a place to ask questions and learn from someone with decades of medical experience. We're excited to make his knowledge part of the support we offer our players,” said Mike Barker, CEO of VAIR.

Dr. Rowles brings decades of medical and military experience to the program. During a distinguished 24-year career in the United States Navy, he served as a ship's doctor aboard a nuclear cruiser before completing his orthopedic training. His service included multiple deployments, including a war-zone deployment with the Marines. He retired with the rank of Commander.

He earned his medical degree from the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine and completed training at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Methodist Sports Medicine Institute in Indiana. In 2023, he completed his naturopathic degree to incorporate holistic principles into his practice.

Dr. Rowles worked with OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City from 2015 to 2024 and now leads REVIVE STEM CELL & IV THERAPY. His practice focuses on regenerative medicine, including stem cell and platelet-rich plasma procedures.

The VAIR+ video sessions will focus on general education. They will not provide individual diagnoses or treatment plans and will not replace care from a member's own healthcare provider.

Details about the submission form, session schedule and access to video responses will be shared with VAIR+ members.

About VAIR

VAIR is a global AI-powered pickleball rating and performance ecosystem built to provide a more complete picture of player ability. By combining advanced technology, integrated performance data and certified human evaluation, VAIR measures how players perform, not simply whether they win or lose. Through VAIR ratings, VAIR+, VAIRified assessments and its expanding network of clubs, coaches, events and partners, VAIR helps players understand their game, track their progress and improve with confidence.