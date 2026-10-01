TKO Suites Positions Itself As The Go-To Affordable Coworking Solution For Startups And Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GetNews)"TKO Suites office center - furnished private offices, coworking, and virtual office plans on month-to-month terms, with 26 locations in 19 U.S. cities."Flexible private offices, dedicated desks, and virtual office plans give small businesses a professional address without the overhead. TKO Suites offers month-to-month workspace at 26 locations in 19 cities across 16 states, with virtual offices from $29 per month and private offices from $350 per month.

NEW YORK, NY - October 01, 2026 - TKO Suites, a national provider of flexible workspace, today reaffirmed its commitment to serving small startups and independent entrepreneurs with what the company describes as the most cost-effective coworking offering in the market. With 26 locations in 19 cities across 16 states, including New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area, Atlanta, Houston, and Phoenix, TKO Suites offers fully furnished, move-in-ready workspace on month-to-month terms designed for companies that need to stay lean. Virtual office plans start at $29 per month and full-time private offices at $350 per month, depending on location, with current pricing for each market available at

"TKO Suites is the most affordable and best priced coworking center for small start-up companies and entrepreneurs," said Isaac Esses, Founder and CEO of TKO Suites. "Founders shouldn't have to choose between a professional environment and their runway. We've built our pricing and our terms around the way early-stage businesses actually operate."

TKO Suites' offering includes:



Private furnished offices for individuals and teams of up to 20 people, ready to occupy on day one

Dedicated desks and open coworking with high-speed Wi-Fi, kitchen access, and natural light

Virtual office plans providing a professional business address and mail handling for remote and home-based businesses

Meeting rooms and day offices available by the hour or day, with no long-term commitment On-site reception and support staff at each location



Every membership includes access to shared lounges, kitchens, and breakout areas, and members can scale up or down as their headcount changes without renegotiating a lease.

"Our members are building companies, and their needs change month to month," added Esses. "Flexibility isn't a premium add-on at TKO Suites - it's the baseline."

Entrepreneurs and small teams interested in touring a TKO Suites location can schedule a free, no-commitment visit at or by calling 646-798-4254.

About TKO Suites

TKO Suites is a provider of flexible office space, coworking, and virtual office services with 26 locations in 19 cities across 16 states: New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Wilmington, DE; Arlington, VA; Tysons, VA; Rockville, MD; Lanham, MD; Raleigh, NC; Greenville, SC; Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL; Knoxville, TN; Louisville, KY; Lexington, KY; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Lincolnshire, IL; Houston, TX; and Phoenix, AZ. Founded in 2010, the company serves startups, small businesses, independent professionals, and remote teams with fully serviced workspace that combines professional infrastructure with month-to-month flexibility. For more information, visit