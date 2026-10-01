MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Palantir share price: AI growth keeps driving the rally, but valuation remains in focus

Palantir shares are trading around $187.50 as AI-driven revenue growth accelerates. Here's what's driving the rally and whether the valuation can be justified.

Open an online IG accoun Source: Adobe images Day trading Indices NASDAQ Technical analysis CFD Trading

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-01T13:27:00+0100 Palantir share price: AI growth keeps driving the rally, but valuation remains in focus

Palantir Technologies shares remain firmly in the spotlight as the artificial intelligence boom continues to translate into exceptionally rapid revenue growth, although the company's huge valuation means investors are demanding increasingly strong execution.

The shares closed at $187.05 on Wednesday 30 September, giving Palantir a market capitalisation of roughly $482 billion. The stock remains below its 52-week November 2025 high of $207.52 but has recovered significantly from its 52-week June 2026 low of $106.37.

Palantir weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

The scale of Palantir's re-rating is particularly striking when viewed against its underlying growth. The company's shares have risen around 670% over the past five years, while the latest rally has been driven by accelerating demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP.

Those looking to trade Palantir can do so through spread betting or CFD trading, while longer-term investors can access Palantir shares through IG Invest or our share dealing service.

Palantir's AI growth story

Palantir's second-quarter results showed why investors have been prepared to pay such a premium for the stock.

Revenue rose 93% year-on-year to $1.935 billion in the three months to the end of June, while US revenue surged 115% to $1.573 billion. Within that, US commercial revenue increased an extraordinary 149% to $764 million, while US government revenue climbed 90% to $809 million.

The company also closed 220 deals worth at least $1 million during the quarter, including 73 worth at least $10 million. Total contract value rose 49% to $3.37 billion, while US commercial remaining deal value jumped 124% to $6.24 billion.

That combination of accelerating commercial adoption and continuing government demand is central to the Palantir investment case. The company is increasingly positioning AIP as a platform for deploying AI inside organisations rather than simply as another data-analysis product.

Profitability has also been unusually strong. GAAP operating income reached $912 million, equivalent to a 47% margin, while adjusted operating income was $1.19 billion, representing a 62% margin. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.22 billion, a 63% margin.

Guidance has been raised sharply

Palantir has repeatedly lifted its outlook as demand has accelerated.

Following the second-quarter results, management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $8.15 billion, implying growth of around 82% year-on-year. US commercial revenue is expected to exceed $3.424 billion, representing growth of at least 134%.

The company also expects adjusted operating income of between $4.889 billion and $4.897 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

The question for investors is therefore no longer simply whether Palantir can grow rapidly. The market is increasingly asking whether it can sustain enough growth for long enough to justify the valuation embedded in the share price.

Valuation is the biggest debate

At around $187, Palantir trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 160 times, according to Yahoo Finance. Its market value is approaching half a trillion dollars.

That leaves relatively little room for disappointment.

The debate was highlighted again this week when Goldman Sachs reiterated a Neutral rating and a $204 price target. The bank's analysis focused on Palantir's competitive moat, its ability to operationalise AI at scale and questions around the depth of its addressable market.

Other analysts have taken a more optimistic view. UBS recently raised its price target to $250 from $220, arguing that discussions with Palantir customers and management reinforced its view that demand momentum remained strong.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, out of 33 analysts 10 rate Palantir as a 'strong buy', 13 as a 'buy', 8 as a 'hold', one as a 'sell' and 1 as a 'strong sell' with a mean long-term price target at $200.83, around 7% above the current share price (as of 1 October 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

TipRanks has a Smart Score of '7 Neutral' but a 'buy' recommendation for Palantir.

Source: TipRanks

The unusually wide range of analyst views illustrates the difficulty of valuing a company whose growth rate has accelerated so dramatically.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess high-growth technology shares where valuation is as important as growth, our resources on investing for beginners and the advantages of buying shares cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

What could drive the next leg of the share price?

The next major test will be whether Palantir can maintain its extraordinary US commercial growth rate.

AIP adoption remains the critical factor. The company needs to convert growing interest in generative AI into large, recurring commercial contracts while continuing to expand its government business.

Recent contract wins provide some evidence of that expansion. Palantir has continued to deepen its involvement with the US government and defence sector, while its commercial customer base is expanding across industries.

There is also an increasingly important geopolitical dimension to the story. Demand for what Palantir describes as "AI sovereignty" is creating opportunities for governments and companies that want greater control over sensitive data, AI models and critical infrastructure. That could broaden the company's addressable market beyond its traditional defence and intelligence customer base.

However, investors will also need to monitor competition, contract concentration, the pace of customer conversion and the sustainability of current margins.

Palantir share price outlook

Technically, the stock's recovery from its June low of $106.37 has restored a bullish momentum profile, but the shares remain below their $207.52 52-week peak.

A sustained move back above that high would put the stock into uncharted territory, whereas a failure to regain it could leave investors focusing increasingly on whether the valuation has moved ahead of the underlying earnings trajectory.

While the Palantir share price remains above its September low at 164.55p, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to be bullish with the December 2025 peak at $198.88 being eyed on a rise and daily chart close above the $194.68 September peak.

Palantir daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Only another top formation, like the ones seen towards the end of last year, and fall through the $164.55 September low as well as the March-to-June highs at $163.70-to-$161.45 may lead to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $152.05 being revisited.

For now, Palantir presents an unusual combination: revenue growth approaching 100%, rapidly expanding commercial adoption, exceptionally high margins and a valuation that already discounts a significant amount of future success.

That makes the company's upcoming results particularly important. With third-quarter results currently expected around early November, investors will be looking closely at whether US commercial growth remains close to its current extraordinary pace, whether contract values continue to expand and whether management raises its full-year outlook again.

The central question for the share price is therefore shifting from whether AI is driving Palantir's growth to how much future AI growth is already reflected in the valuation.

How to invest in Palantir sharesDo your research on Palantir, its AI growth trajectory and the key metrics to watch ahead of Q3 results in early NovemberDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for Palantir Technologies (PLTR) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.