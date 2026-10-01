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Armenia Reconsiders Modular Nuclear Plant as Energy Demand Rises
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday that a planned modular nuclear power plant may no longer be sufficient to meet the country’s rapidly increasing electricity needs.
Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said the Armenian government continues to discuss plans for constructing a new nuclear facility. He noted that Armenia had an electricity surplus more than a year ago, but the situation has since changed significantly.
“One year later, Armenia has become a country with an electricity deficit. The fact that two AI factories have been established is not the issue. The issue is that the investment programs that have already been approved are of such a scale that Armenia now has an electricity deficit,” he said.
Pashinyan said the change in electricity demand has forced the government to examine additional options for securing the country’s energy supply. These include importing electricity as well as increasing domestic generation from available energy sources.
The prime minister recalled that his earlier position was that Armenia would require “nothing more” than a modular nuclear power plant. Such facilities are generally smaller than conventional nuclear plants and can be deployed more quickly.
“That has been our position. But now, due to this change, we have to understand that, most likely, a modular plant will not be enough for us,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia currently operates one nuclear facility, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, which began operating in 1976. The facility is located roughly 30 kilometers west of Yerevan and about 16 kilometers from the border with Türkiye.
The plant is the only operating nuclear power facility in the South Caucasus and currently has one functioning power unit. A second unit was taken offline following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Armenia in 1988, killing at least 25,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without homes.
The Armenian government has been exploring options for replacing the existing nuclear facility while extending its operating lifespan. In recent years, authorities have considered the construction of a modular nuclear plant as one potential solution to the country’s future energy requirements.
However, the increase in projected electricity consumption has prompted officials to reassess the scale of future nuclear generation. Growing investment activity and the development of energy-intensive industries, including new AI-related facilities, have contributed to the government’s concerns about maintaining sufficient electricity supplies.
Pashinyan said last month that Armenia was continuing negotiations with several countries, including the United States and Russia, regarding the construction of a new nuclear power plant.
Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said the Armenian government continues to discuss plans for constructing a new nuclear facility. He noted that Armenia had an electricity surplus more than a year ago, but the situation has since changed significantly.
“One year later, Armenia has become a country with an electricity deficit. The fact that two AI factories have been established is not the issue. The issue is that the investment programs that have already been approved are of such a scale that Armenia now has an electricity deficit,” he said.
Pashinyan said the change in electricity demand has forced the government to examine additional options for securing the country’s energy supply. These include importing electricity as well as increasing domestic generation from available energy sources.
The prime minister recalled that his earlier position was that Armenia would require “nothing more” than a modular nuclear power plant. Such facilities are generally smaller than conventional nuclear plants and can be deployed more quickly.
“That has been our position. But now, due to this change, we have to understand that, most likely, a modular plant will not be enough for us,” Pashinyan added.
Armenia currently operates one nuclear facility, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, which began operating in 1976. The facility is located roughly 30 kilometers west of Yerevan and about 16 kilometers from the border with Türkiye.
The plant is the only operating nuclear power facility in the South Caucasus and currently has one functioning power unit. A second unit was taken offline following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Armenia in 1988, killing at least 25,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without homes.
The Armenian government has been exploring options for replacing the existing nuclear facility while extending its operating lifespan. In recent years, authorities have considered the construction of a modular nuclear plant as one potential solution to the country’s future energy requirements.
However, the increase in projected electricity consumption has prompted officials to reassess the scale of future nuclear generation. Growing investment activity and the development of energy-intensive industries, including new AI-related facilities, have contributed to the government’s concerns about maintaining sufficient electricity supplies.
Pashinyan said last month that Armenia was continuing negotiations with several countries, including the United States and Russia, regarding the construction of a new nuclear power plant.
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