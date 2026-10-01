Amman Chamber Workshop Highlights Innovation Support For Industrial Smes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry organized Thursday a workshop titled "Highlighting Support for Innovation" under the theme "Enhancing Your Factory's Competitive Advantage Locally and Globally Through Innovation," aimed at helping small and medium-sized industrial enterprises adopt innovation to improve their competitiveness and expand into new markets.

The workshop was held at the chamber's branch at the headquarters of the Jordan Investors Association in King Abdullah II Industrial City in Sahab, in cooperation with the Innovative Private Sector Development Approaches for Employment Promotion (I-PSD) project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and with support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The workshop introduced participating companies to modern tools and practical solutions for developing industrial products and services, improving quality and operational efficiency, and reshaping business processes. It highlighted innovation as a strategic approach to strengthening competitiveness in local and international markets and supporting sustainable growth.

Jordan Investors Association President Mujahid Rajabi stressed the importance of innovation in improving the efficiency of industrial enterprises and developing national production lines.

He noted that stronger partnerships among the industrial sector, government institutions, and international partners directly contribute to expanding the reach of Jordanian products in regional and global markets, while commending the Amman Chamber of Industry's continued cooperation in organizing initiatives serving industrial enterprises in the area.

The I-PSD GIZ project team presented the technical services and solutions available to ambitious industrial companies, including comprehensive innovation-readiness assessments, specialized consultancy and technical assistance, and programs designed to help companies access and expand in markets.

The workshop also featured interactive activities for company and factory owners and representatives, focusing on developing innovative thinking, simplifying the concepts and practical applications of innovation, and demonstrating the potential return on investment from adopting modern technologies and practices.

The workshop concluded with the announcement that applications are open for industrial companies seeking consultancy and technical assistance through the I-PSD GIZ project's innovation programs, aimed at strengthening their competitiveness and supporting continued growth.

//Petra// AJ